AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

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Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform brings together the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB), Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

According to the announcement, the SoDeV platform is designed to decouple software development from hardware availability, allowing developers to build and test SDV software across automotive SoCs, virtual machines, and cloud-based development environments. The initial release is included in the latest AGL Unified Code Base software release, codenamed “Ultimate Unagi.”

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The SoDeV reference platform combines multiple Linux Foundation technologies into a single package supporting ECU consolidation, virtualization, and cloud integration for software-defined vehicles. Initial support includes Renesas Sparrow Hawk reference boards, virtual machines, and cloud-based processor environments, with additional SoC support planned through 2026.



VirtualBox emulation demo

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The latest Ultimate Unagi release also updates the platform to the Yocto Project Scarthgap LTS 5.0.16 release and includes updates to the Flutter Embedder, Workspace Automation tooling, Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS), and the Distributed Display Framework using gRPC. The release will receive support updates for the next two years.

Alongside the software release, the project announced five new members joining the initiative: EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures. The additions reflect the growing focus on software-centric automotive architectures and open source collaboration across the automotive ecosystem.

The project also maintains a public documentation portal with quick-start guides, build instructions, and platform support information covering QEMU, Raspberry Pi 4, BeagleBone Enhanced, Renesas R-Car platforms, and additional automotive development targets.



AGL banner

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AGL describes itself as a Linux Foundation collaborative project focused on developing an open software stack for connected and software-defined vehicles. Additionally, the website mentions that the platform is currently used in production by several automotive manufacturers, including Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, and Suzuki.

Further Information

The organization also announced that the next AGL All Member Meeting Europe 2026 will take place in Berlin from September 30 to October 1, with the Call for Proposals open through July 12, 2026.

Additional details about the SoDeV reference platform and AGL membership are available from the Automotive Grade Linux website.