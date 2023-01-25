Aetina carrier board supports Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aetina unveiled earlier this month an embedded platform compatible with the Jetson ORIN NANO 8GB and Jetson ORIN NX 16GB SoM models. This industrial grade AI platform offers 1x RJ45 GbE port, 1x HDMI port, 1x M.2 2242 slot and many other peripherals.

The preliminary datasheet specifies that the AIB-SO21/SO31 models are compatible with the Nvidia Jetson ORIN NANO 4GB/8GB SoM. The AIB-SN31/SN41 support the Jetson ORIN NX 8GB/16GB modules.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

