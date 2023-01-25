All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Aetina carrier board supports Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules

Jan 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 75 views

Aetina unveiled earlier this month an embedded platform compatible with the Jetson ORIN NANO 8GB and Jetson ORIN NX 16GB SoM models. This industrial grade AI platform offers 1x RJ45 GbE port, 1x HDMI port, 1x M.2 2242 slot and many other peripherals.

The preliminary datasheet specifies that the AIB-SO21/SO31 models are compatible with the Nvidia Jetson ORIN NANO 4GB/8GB SoM. The AIB-SN31/SN41 support the Jetson ORIN NX 8GB/16GB modules.

  • Jetson ORIN NANO 4GB/8GB – 20 TOPS/40 TOPS; 512 Core Ampere w/ 16 Tensor Cores; 1024 Core Ampere w/ 32 Tensor Cores; 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
  • Nvidia Jetson ORIN NX 8GB/16GB – 70 TOPS/100 TOPS; 1024 Core Ampere w/ 32 Tensor Cores;6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3; 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE 2MB L2 + 4MB L3


AIB-SO21/31 and AIB-SN31/41 carrier boards
This Jetson Orin carrier board features an M.2 M-Key 2242 which can be used for storage and an M.2 E-Key 2230 for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules. Aetina also mentioned that some variants of this carrier board will also feature an additional M.2 B-Key for LTE/5G connectivity.

The display interface only offers one HDMI port and camera support via 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 FPC connectors. As shown below, the carrier board also includes connectors for I/O interfaces such as UART, GPIOs, RS232, I2C and SPI. 


AIB-SO21/31 and AIB-SN31/41 peripherals
The company also mentioned, “to meet various embedded applications, especially challenging environments in smart factory, smart city, and smart transportation, AIB-SO21/31 and AIB-SN31/41 support operating temperature ranging from -25°C to 80°C and wide input power from 12 to 24VDC.”

Preliminary specifications listed for the Jetson Platform AIB-SO21/AIB-SO31 and the AIB-SN31/AIB-SN41 include”

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 or 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 (Jetson ORIN NANO)
    • 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 or 16GB 128-bit LPDDR5 (Jetson ORIN NX)
    • 128GB M.2 2242 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI Type-A 
    • Audio Line-out, Line-in, Mic (optional)
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230 (PCIe/USB2.0)
    • 1x M.2 M-Key 2242 NVMe
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN Port
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-C (OTG Only)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 5x GPIO
    • 1x I2C, 1x UART1, 1x SPI
    • 1x UART3 (Debug Only)
    • 1x RS-232
    • 1x CAN (Isolation)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC (optional)
    • 1x Power button, 1x Recovery button, 1x Reset Button
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A, IEC 62368
  • Power:
    • 12-24V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 87.4 x 67.4 x 28.45mm

Further information

Aetina didn’t provide information about pricing, although they are expected to be available in February 2023. Refer to Aetina’s website and the relevant press release for additional details.

