Advantech and MOV.AI Collaborate to Simplify Mobile Robot Development

Jul 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views

Advantech recently announced its partnership with the robotics software solutions provider MOV.AI to simplify the development of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). One of the new Advantech PCs compatible with MOV.AI’s Robotic Platform is the UNO-238-V2 built on various Alder Lake processors.

The Advantech UNO-238 V2 is a compact fanless system that can be configured with the following Intel 12th Gen Core (formerly Alder Lake) processors:

  • i7-1265UE10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 96 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • i5-1245UE10C/12T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (12-55W TDP); 80 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
  • i3-1215UE6C/8T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 64 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)


UNO-238 V2
(click image to enlarge)

The device supports dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory with 2 slots, allowing a maximum capacity of 64GB.

As shown below, the UNO-238 V2 features a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including 2x RS-232/422/485 serial ports and 2x CAN2.0 ports for reliable communication. It offers LAN A with Intel i226-LM (10/100/1000/2500Mbps) and LAN B with Intel i219-LM (10/100/1000Mbps) for network connectivity.


UNO-238 V2 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The UNO-238 V2 operates efficiently in diverse environments, with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 50°C with 0.7m/s airflow and an extended range of -20°C to 60 °C with 0.7m/s airflow when used with extended temperature peripherals. It also features shock and vibration protection.

The Advantech PC is also equipped with TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) for enhanced security, safeguarding critical data and applications. It supports various operating systems, including Windows 10 2021 LTSC, Windows 11, and AdvLinux (Ubuntu 20.04 / Ubuntu 22.04).


MIC-770 V3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Another Advantech product compatible with the MOV.AI platform is the MIC-770 V3 which is a compact and fanless system driven by 12th Gen Intel Core socket-type (LGA1700) processors, paired with the Intel R680E chipset.

The product announcement also mentions the following: “The MOV.AI ROS-based Robotics Engine PlatformTM provides AMR manufacturers and automation integrators with the necessary enterprise-grade software and tools for advanced automation, including navigation, localization, and calibration. The platform features a visual IDE based on ROS, as well as off-the-shelf algorithms and integrations. Additionally, the platform offers interoperable fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, and cyber-security compliance.”


Advantech & MOV.AI partnership
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the UNO-238 V2 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x slots for DDR5 4800MHz
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 2242 (PCIe x1/SATA, USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 M-Key 2280 (PCIe x4, Gen 4 NVMe)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230
    • 1x M.2 M-Key 2280 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 LAN ports
    • 1x SIM slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.4a (up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 (Gen2 10Gbps)
    • 2x USB Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2, support DP1.4)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (50 to 115.2 Kbps)
    • 2x CAN2.0 (Combo)
    • 1x GPIO (8-bit)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
    • -20°C to 60°C
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC Class A, UL, CCC, BSMI
  • Power:
    • 12-24 VDC (via terminal block)
    • 30-60W
  • Mechanical:
    • 150 x 107 x 60mm
    • 1.8 kg
    • Aluminum housing
    • Stand, DIN-rail (optional)

 Further information

Pricing details for the UNO-238 V2 and the MIC-770 V3 by Advantech have not been disclosed yet. For more information, refer to their respective product pages and the official product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

