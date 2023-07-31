Advantech and MOV.AI Collaborate to Simplify Mobile Robot Development

Advantech and MOV.AI Collaborate to Simplify Mobile Robot DevelopmentJul 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views
Advantech recently announced its partnership with the robotics software solutions provider MOV.AI to simplify the development of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). One of the new Advantech PCs compatible with MOV.AI’s Robotic Platform is the UNO-238-V2 built on various Alder Lake processors.
The Advantech UNO-238 V2 is a compact fanless system that can be configured with the following Intel 12th Gen Core (formerly Alder Lake) processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i7-1265UE — 10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 96 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- i5-1245UE — 10C/12T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (12-55W TDP); 80 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
- i3-1215UE — 6C/8T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 64 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)