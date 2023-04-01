ADLINK presents Pocket AI with NVIDIA RXT GPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ADLINK introduced today the Pocket AI which is a plug-and-play AI accelerator based on the NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 64-bit memory. The Pocket AI is compatible with NVIDIA CUDA libraries and it supports Windows 10/11 and Linux.

ADLINK’s product announcement indicates that the Pocket AI uses NVIDIA’s Ampere GA107 architecture which uses an 8nm process.

