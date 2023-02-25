Active Pro can debug up to 4x MCUs simultaneously

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The company Active Firmware Tools has just introduced the Active-Pro Firmware Debugger which can simultaneously capture the output from up to four microcontrollers, analog channels, digital logic channels, hardware decoded bus traffic, current measurements and decoded packet information.

The product page indicates that the Active-Pro integrates a high-speed low power FPGA clocked at 960MHz for all hardware bus decoding and data compression. The debugger also features the following Infineon Programmable SoC and USB peripheral controller.

