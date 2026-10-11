Abietec AX61 Wireless Modules Leverage Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Matter

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

image Abietec, a subsidiary of Raytac, offers the AX61 series of wireless modules based on NXP’s RW612 and RW610 microcontrollers. The compact modules support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Matter connectivity, with multiple antenna configurations and an accompanying development kit for embedded and IoT applications.

The AX61 series integrates a 260MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor with a floating-point unit and TrustZone-M security technology. Each module includes 1.2MB of on-chip SRAM and 8MB of external flash memory, providing processing and storage resources for wireless applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





RW612 Main Subsystems

(click image to enlarge)

The RW612-based variants support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, Zigbee, and Thread, including Matter over Wi-Fi and Matter over Thread. The RW610-based modules support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and Matter over Wi-Fi, but do not provide the same Thread and Zigbee capabilities.



AX61 Series Wi-Fi + BLE 5.4 combo modules

(click image to enlarge)

Abietec offers three antenna configurations for each processor family. The AX61-C28M and AX61-C08M use integrated ceramic chip antennas, while the AX61-P28M and AX61-P08M feature PCB antennas. The AX61-U28M and AX61-U08M instead provide u.FL connectors for external antennas.

All variants measure 15.9 × 24.9 × 2.3mm and provide 57 GPIOs. Available interfaces include high-speed USB, RMII for Fast Ethernet connectivity, QSPI, SPI, UART, I²C, I²S, PWM, ADC, and NFC.

(click image to enlarge)

The modules are specified for operating temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. Abietec lists Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 certifications, while regional approvals such as FCC, IC, CE, Telec, KC, and others are planned.

For development, the company provides the AX61-DB-C28M evaluation board based on the AX61-C28M module. The board is intended for evaluating wireless connectivity and interfacing with external peripherals before integrating the module into a custom design.

Further Information

Abietec lists the AX61 modules and AX61-DB-C28M development kit as coming soon, with samples expected during Q4 2026. Pricing and general production availability have not been disclosed.