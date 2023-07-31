All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON’s New SBCs Utilize Alder Lake-N Processors

Jul 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 89 views

This week, AAEON revealed a new Single Board Computer based on the Intel Processor N-Series platform. The UP 7000 still maintains the credit-card form factor as its predecessors, but now supports LPPR5 system memory along with various peripherals

AAEON indicates that the UP 7000 is the world’s smallest developer board to feature the Intel Processor N-series.

  • N50 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
  • N1004C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP


UP 7000 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the N50 and N97 variants are equipped with 4GB memory and 32GB storage. In contrast, the N97 variant offers an upgraded configuration, featuring 8GB memory and 64GB eMMC storage.

         
UP 7000 peripherals and pinout
(click images to enlarge)

One edge of the SBC features one HDM1.4b port, dual stacked USB 3.2 ports and one Gigabit Ethernet port. Additionally, the 40-pin expansion header, as depicted below, offers access to various interfaces such as I2C, I2S, SPI, UART, PWM, and several GPIOs.


UP 7000 Single Board computer
(click image to enlarge)

For security, the UP 7000 incorporates an onboard TPM 2.0 chip to protect sensitive information. As for operating system support, the SBC is compatible with Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Yocto 4.0.

AAEON also mentions that “Hosting CPUs with clock speeds up to 50% faster than those of its predecessors, along with Intel AVX2 support for energy-efficient AI acceleration in such a miniature board; the UP 7000 is a low-power, high-performance solution for medical imaging and multifunction printing device applications.”

Specifications listed for the UP 7000 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual-Channel LPDDR5 (up to 8GB)
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit LAN, RJ45 (Realtek RTL8111H CG)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)
    • 1x 10-pin USB 2.0 x 2/UART
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 1x 2-pin Fan Wafer (12V)
    • 1x 2-pin RTC Battery Wafer
    • 1x 4-pin Front panel
  • Other Features:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • OS:
    • Windows, Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12V/5A DC-in
    • 30 to 36W
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A, RoHS Compliant, REACH
  • Mechanical:
    • 85mm x 56mm
    • 0.15Kg

 Further information

As previously mentioned, the UP 7000 with 4GB/32GB is priced at $189.00, while the N100 variant with 8GB/64GB costs $239.00. However, the price for the N97 variant has not been disclosed by AAEON yet. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

