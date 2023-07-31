AAEON’s New SBCs Utilize Alder Lake-N Processors

AAEON’s New SBCs Utilize Alder Lake-N ProcessorsJul 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 89 views
This week, AAEON revealed a new Single Board Computer based on the Intel Processor N-Series platform. The UP 7000 still maintains the credit-card form factor as its predecessors, but now supports LPPR5 system memory along with various peripherals
AAEON indicates that the UP 7000 is the world’s smallest developer board to feature the Intel Processor N-series.
- N50 — 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
- N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP