AAEON’s New SBCs Utilize Alder Lake-N Processors

This week, AAEON revealed a new Single Board Computer based on the Intel Processor N-Series platform. The UP 7000 still maintains the credit-card form factor as its predecessors, but now supports LPPR5 system memory along with various peripherals

AAEON indicates that the UP 7000 is the world’s smallest developer board to feature the Intel Processor N-series.

