AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

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AAEON has outlined plans for the BOXER-8742AI, a fanless embedded AI box PC built around the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module for edge AI deployments requiring high compute density and multi-sensor connectivity.

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

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AAEON highligths that the platform is designed to deliver up to 1,200 TFLOPS of AI performance, targeting workloads such as real-time perception, robotics, and physical AI applications.



BOXER-8742AI Front View

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System memory is listed at 64 GB of LPDDR5X on a 256-bit interface. Storage expansion is provided through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe SSDs, with additional M.2 expansion options supporting cellular, wireless, and secondary storage modules.



BOXER-8742AI Dimensions

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The BOXER-8742AI places emphasis on wired connectivity for sensor-heavy deployments. It includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports with PoE (802.3af/at) and an additional 5GbE LAN port.



BOXER-8742AI Rear View

(click image to enlarge)

I/O interfaces include four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, serial and fieldbus support via DB-9 and DB-15 connectors offering RS-232/422/485, CAN FD, DIO, and GPIO, as well as multiple external antenna connections and dual SIM slots.

Specifications listed for the BOXER-8742AI include:

Memory

64 GB LPDDR5X (256-bit)

Storage

1× M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe SSD

Display:

1× HDMI 2.0

Connectivity:

1× RJ-45 (5GbE LAN) 4× RJ-45 (1GbE LAN with PoE 802.3af/at, max 60 W)

I/O Interfaces:

1× DB-15 (RS-232/422/485, DIO ×8) 1× DB-9 (RS-232, CAN FD ×2) General-purpose GPIO (via DIO)

USB:

4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) 1× Mini USB (OS flashing)

Power:

12 V–24 V DC input (2-pin Phoenix connector)

Operating Temperature:

−25 °C to +60 °C (operating, w/ airflow) −40 °C to +85 °C (storage)

Mechanical:

210 × 164.2 × 74 mm Fanless embedded box PC



Further Information

AAEON indicates that the BOXER-8742AI is planned for availability in the second quarter of 2026, with pricing not yet disclosed.