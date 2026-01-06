AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000Jan 5, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 211 views
AAEON has outlined plans for the BOXER-8742AI, a fanless embedded AI box PC built around the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module for edge AI deployments requiring high compute density and multi-sensor connectivity.
The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.
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AAEON highligths that the platform is designed to deliver up to 1,200 TFLOPS of AI performance, targeting workloads such as real-time perception, robotics, and physical AI applications.
BOXER-8742AI Front View
System memory is listed at 64 GB of LPDDR5X on a 256-bit interface. Storage expansion is provided through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe SSDs, with additional M.2 expansion options supporting cellular, wireless, and secondary storage modules.
BOXER-8742AI Dimensions
The BOXER-8742AI places emphasis on wired connectivity for sensor-heavy deployments. It includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports with PoE (802.3af/at) and an additional 5GbE LAN port.
BOXER-8742AI Rear View
I/O interfaces include four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, serial and fieldbus support via DB-9 and DB-15 connectors offering RS-232/422/485, CAN FD, DIO, and GPIO, as well as multiple external antenna connections and dual SIM slots.
Specifications listed for the BOXER-8742AI include:
- Memory
- 64 GB LPDDR5X (256-bit)
- Storage
- 1× M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe SSD
- Display:
- 1× HDMI 2.0
- Connectivity:
- 1× RJ-45 (5GbE LAN)
- 4× RJ-45 (1GbE LAN with PoE 802.3af/at, max 60 W)
- I/O Interfaces:
- 1× DB-15 (RS-232/422/485, DIO ×8)
- 1× DB-9 (RS-232, CAN FD ×2)
- General-purpose GPIO (via DIO)
- USB:
- 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)
- 1× Mini USB (OS flashing)
- Power:
- 12 V–24 V DC input (2-pin Phoenix connector)
- Operating Temperature:
- −25 °C to +60 °C (operating, w/ airflow)
- −40 °C to +85 °C (storage)
- Mechanical:
- 210 × 164.2 × 74 mm
- Fanless embedded box PC
Further Information
AAEON indicates that the BOXER-8742AI is planned for availability in the second quarter of 2026, with pricing not yet disclosed.
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