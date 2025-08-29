AAEON MIX-MTLD1 Delivers Intel Core Ultra and OOB Management to Mini-ITX

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AAEON has released the MIX-MTLD1, a Mini-ITX motherboard featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and an on-chip AI Boost NPU. Built on Intel’s multi-pillar die architecture, the design combines CPU, GPU, and NPU resources to accelerate inference workloads and expand deployment potential across AI-driven and edge applications.

The platform is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors from both the H- and U-series, supporting up to 14 cores and 18 threads. These processors offer TDP ratings of 15W (U-series) and 28W (H-series). Graphics performance is handled by Intel Arc, with support for four simultaneous 4K displays via HDMI 2.0, along with LVDS and eDP interfaces for embedded display integration.