All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

AAEON MIX-MTLD1 Delivers Intel Core Ultra and OOB Management to Mini-ITX

Aug 28, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 118 views

AAEON has released the MIX-MTLD1, a Mini-ITX motherboard featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and an on-chip AI Boost NPU. Built on Intel’s multi-pillar die architecture, the design combines CPU, GPU, and NPU resources to accelerate inference workloads and expand deployment potential across AI-driven and edge applications.

The platform is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors from both the H- and U-series, supporting up to 14 cores and 18 threads. These processors offer TDP ratings of 15W (U-series) and 28W (H-series). Graphics performance is handled by Intel Arc, with support for four simultaneous 4K displays via HDMI 2.0, along with LVDS and eDP interfaces for embedded display integration.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



MIX-MTLD1 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

System memory is configured through two DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM slots, supporting up to 96GB, which is a 50% capacity increase over earlier AAEON Mini-ITX designs. Storage expansion includes two SATA 6Gb/s ports with RAID 0/1 support and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe SSDs.

A distinguishing feature of the MIX-MTLD1 is its support for OOB management, with an NCSI header linked to the Intel I210-AT Ethernet controller that enables use of a MOD-RMB module to bridge the BMC and network controller, allowing integrators to implement real-time remote management for edge inference systems.


MIX-MTLD1 Peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Further expansion is enabled through PCIe Gen 5 [x8] (H-series only), M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi/BT modules, and M.2 3042/52 B-Key with Nano SIM for wireless connectivity.

Networking is handled by dual Ethernet controllers, the Intel I210-AT and I226-V, while audio is provided by Realtek ALC897. The system also includes an onboard TPM 2.0 module, multiple serial headers, seven USB interfaces, and an 8-bit programmable digital I/O.


MIX-MTLD1 Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Software support covers Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows 11 (64-bit), and Ubuntu 24.04 with kernel 6.8.

Specifications for the AAEON MIX-MTLD1:

  • CPU:
    • Intel Core Ultra processors (H-series & U-series)
  • Memory:
    • 2× DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM, up to 96GB
  • Storage:
    • 2× SATA 6Gb/s with RAID 0/1
    • 1× M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4 [x4], NVMe)
  • Display:
    • 4× HDMI 2.0 (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz)
    • 1× LVDS header (1920 × 1080)
    • 1× eDP header (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC897, line-out, mic-in
    • Internal pin header (2W/4Ω)
  • Expansion:
    • 1× PCIe Gen 5 [x8] (H-series only)
    • 1× M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe [x1], USB 2.0, CNVi)
    • 1× M.2 3042/52 B-Key (PCIe [x1], USB 3.2 Gen 1, Nano SIM)
  • Networking:
    • 1x Intel I210-AT GbE
    • 1x Intel I226-V GbE
  • I/O:
    • 4× COM (1× RS-232/422/485, 3× RS-232 via box headers)
    • 8-bit GPIO (4-in / 4-out)
    • I²C, UART headers
  • USB:
    • Rear: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3× USB 2.0, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5Gbps)
    • Internal: 2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (via header), 2× USB 2.0 (via header)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC input ±5% (DIN connector)
    • Peak consumption: 150W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C (32°F to 140°F)
  • Mechanical:
    • Mini-ITX (170 × 170 mm)
    • 0.5 kg
    • CE/FCC Class A

Further Information

The MIX-MTLD1 is available for US$700.00, currently in stock with only 15 units listed under SKU MIX-MTLD1-A10-125HLV on AAEON’s eShop.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...