AAEON launches palm-sized UP 7000 Edge with N-Series processors
Oct 11, 2023
AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.
The UP 7000 Edge Mini PC offers a range of N-series Processors, including:
- N50 — 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
- N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- N200 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.70 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP