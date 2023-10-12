All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON launches palm-sized UP 7000 Edge with N-Series processors

Oct 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 176 views

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

The UP 7000 Edge Mini PC offers a range of N-series Processors, including:

  • N50 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
  • N1004C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • N2004C/4T, (up to 3.70 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP



UP 7000 Edge dimension
All these models with the exception of the N50 can be configured with up to 8GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 64GB eMMC storage, ensuring both speed and storage capacity for multitasking and data storage. The N50 model can be ordered with 4GB memory and 32GB eMMC storage.

   
UP 7000 Edge
For visual performance, the UP 7000 Edge features Intel UHD Graphics and one HDMI 1.4b display support. Other I/O options available are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a Realtek RTL8111H-CG Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port.

The UP 7000 Edge provides versatility in terms of operating systems, accommodating Windows 10 LTSC 2021 as well as various Linux options, such as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Kernel 5.15.

Specifications listed for the UP 7000 Edge include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR5
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power Button
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • Power:
    • 5A/12V DC-in
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 92 x 64 x 45.2mm
    • 0.68lbs
    • VESA Mount (optional)

Further information

AAEON hasn’t disclosed the price for these products. Refer to the product page and product announcement for more information.

