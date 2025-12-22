AAEON Introduces 3.5-inch SubCompact System with Multi-M.2 and RAID Support

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AAEON has announced the GENESYSM-MTH6, a slim 3.5-inch SubCompact industrial system designed for edge deployments that require a compact footprint, flexible expansion, and support for industrial and surveillance workloads.

The GENESYSM-MTH6 is built around Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 1, formerly Meteor Lake), with options ranging from 15 W U-series to 28 W H-series SKUs. Supported processors include the Core Ultra 5 125U/125H and Core Ultra 7 155U/155H, providing up to 16 cores and integrated Intel Arc graphics for compute- and graphics-intensive edge applications.

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GENESYSM-MTH6 Block Diagram

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Memory support consists of dual-channel DDR5-5600 via two SODIMM slots, with a maximum capacity of 96 GB non-ECC. The product announcement states that the GENESYSM-MTH6 ships by default with AAEON’s PER-SB2B expansion module, which expands available storage and expansion options.

This adds two M.2 2280 M-Key slots for PCIe-based storage or accelerators, complementing the onboard M.2 2280 M-Key slot. Additional expansion includes an M.2 3052 B-Key for 5G modules and an M.2 2230 E-Key supporting Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, with PCIe storage configurations supporting RAID 0 and RAID 1.



GENESYSM-MTH6 Rear View

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The system’s hardware I/O is tailored for industrial integration. Networking includes two 2.5GbE ports and one 1GbE port, enabling multi-camera or segmented network configurations.

Additional interfaces include two RS-232/422/485 COM ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 ports, 8-bit GPIO, and selectable SMBus or I²C. Display output is provided via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0, supporting up to two simultaneous displays, including 8K output depending on configuration.



GENESYSM-MTH6 Front View

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AAEON notes that software support includes Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, with UEFI firmware, TPM 2.0, and watchdog timer support addressing system management and security requirements.

Designed for industrial environments, the GENESYSM-MTH6 supports a 9 V to 36 V DC power input with ERP compliance and operates across a –10 °C to 50 °C temperature range. The compact 190 × 134.1 × 43 mm enclosure supports both wall and VESA mounting.

Further Information

AAEON did not provide pricing details, but the product page for the GENESYSM-MTH6 is already available on the company’s website.