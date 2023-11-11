All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display Interfaces

Nov 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views

ICP Germany has recently unveiled its latest 3.5″ embedded board designed to meet the requirements of various industries, from IoT to smart display systems. The board also includes dual 2.5 Gigabit ports and multiple expansion ports for storage and wireless connectivity. 

According the product announcement, the Wafer-ADL-P is compatible with the following Intel Alder Lake-P processors:

  • Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units
  • i3-1215UE6C/8T, (2P+4E) 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 64 Execution Units
  • i5-1235U 10C/12T (2P+8E), 3.30 – 4.4GHz; 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz); 80 Execution Units
  • i7-1255U 10C/12T (2P+8E), 3.50 GHz – 4.7GHz; 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz); 96 Execution Units


WAFER-ADL-P block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC comes pre-installed with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, which can be optionally expanded to 16GB. The board supports Intel UHD Graphics for Celeron or Intel Xe Graphics depending on the processor selected. Furthermore, quadruple independent display outputs are supported through two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs.


WAFER-ADL-P interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Wafer-ADL-P includes two Intel I225V 2.5GbE controllers for network connectivity and high data throughput, along with various external and internal I/Os including four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four USB 2.0, and four COM ports.

Its expansion capabilities are comprehensive, featuring M.2 A key, M.2 B key, M.2 M key slots for various modules and storage expansions, and a PCIe x4 slot for additional connectivity options.


WAFER-ADL-P SBC
(click images to enlarge)

ICP Germany indicates that the SBC is CE and FCC compliant, ensuring reliability and safety in various operating environments and can operate with temperatures ranging from 0°C ~ 60°C.

Specifications listed for the WAFER-ADL-P include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4 (optional 16GB)
    • SATA 6Gb/s
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE (Intel I225V controllers)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI (up to 4096 x 2160 @30Hz)
    • 2x DP 1.4A (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x iAUDIO (IEI AC-KIT-888S Audio Module support)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M key 2230 (WIFI & BT)
    • 1x M.2 B key 2242/2280 (PCIe Gen3 x4)
    • 1x M.2 A key 3042 (PCIe x2 & USB 2.0)
    • 1x PCIe x4 slot (x4 & x2+x2)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 4x RS-232 
    • 1x I²C
    • 1x SMBus
    • 1x 12-bit Digital I/O
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2
    • 4x internal USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • Intel PTT
    • Watchdog Timer
    • AMI UEFI BIOS
    • 1x Fan connector
  • Power:
  • Mechanical:
    • 146mm x 102mm
    • 350g
    • AT/ATX mode Support 

Further information

The pricing for the WAFER-ADL-P varies based on the processor choice. The version equipped with the i7-1255UE is available for 759.51€. For customers opting for the Celeron 7305U model, it is priced at 313.20€, while the variant with the i3-1215U is being offered at 485.00€.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

