3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display Interfaces

3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display InterfacesNov 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views
ICP Germany has recently unveiled its latest 3.5″ embedded board designed to meet the requirements of various industries, from IoT to smart display systems. The board also includes dual 2.5 Gigabit ports and multiple expansion ports for storage and wireless connectivity.
According the product announcement, the Wafer-ADL-P is compatible with the following Intel Alder Lake-P processors:
- Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units
- i3-1215UE — 6C/8T, (2P+4E) 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 64 Execution Units
- i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), 3.30 – 4.4GHz; 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz); 80 Execution Units
- i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), 3.50 GHz – 4.7GHz; 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz); 96 Execution Units