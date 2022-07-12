3.5” SBC comes with BGA processor, dual GbE and triple display

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ECM-TGUC from Avalue, is a 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors. Unlike other SBCs, this one has the processor and chipset mounted on the back of the board to lower temperature and free up space.



The ECM-TGUC accommodates the following onboard Tiger Lake processors using 10nm architecture:

Intel Core(i3-1115G4) — dual-core, up to 3.0 GHz with 6M Cache, TDP: 28/15/12W

Intel Core(i5-1135G7) — quad-core, up to 2.40 GHz with 8M Cache, TDP: 28/15/12W

This SBC features a single 260-pin DDR4 SODIMM socket for a maximum system memory of 32GB. The storage system consists of one SATA III port and two M.2 connectors (one Key-B 2242, one Key-M 2280).