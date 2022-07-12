All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

3.5” SBC comes with BGA processor, dual GbE and triple display

Jul 11, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 238 views

The ECM-TGUC from Avalue, is a 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors. Unlike other SBCs, this one has the processor and chipset mounted on the back of the board to lower temperature and free up space.

The ECM-TGUC accommodates the following onboard Tiger Lake processors using 10nm architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Intel Core(i3-1115G4) — dual-core, up to 3.0 GHz with 6M Cache, TDP: 28/15/12W
  • Intel Core(i5-1135G7) — quad-core, up to 2.40 GHz with 8M Cache, TDP: 28/15/12W

This SBC features a single 260-pin DDR4 SODIMM socket for a maximum system memory of 32GB. The storage system consists of one SATA III port and two M.2 connectors (one Key-B 2242, one Key-M 2280).


ECM-TGUC front (left) and side (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet mentions there is support for triple display via two DP++ and one 2-channel LVDS. The max resolution for the DP++ is 4096×2160 @60Hz and up to 1920 x 1080 using LVDS.

The I/O peripherals featured on the ECM-TGUC include eight sets of USB ports, six COM ports, one SATA3 connector.


ECM-TGUC back
(click image to enlarge)

According to Avalue’s announcement, these devices can be used in demanding edge applications due to its fast processor and the 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports for high-bandwidth.

Specifications listed for the ECM-TGUC Single Board Computer include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MTs Single SDRAM SODIMM (non ECC only)
    • 1x M.2 (Key-B, 2242)
    • 1x M.2 (Key-M, 2280)
    • 1x SATA III
  • Display:
    • 2x DP++ (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • LVDS dual channel 18/24-bits (up to 1920 x 1080)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S-VD2-GR
    • Mic-In, Line-In, Line-Out in pin header
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G LAN RJ45 port
    • 1x GbE LAN RJ45 port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Type M 2280 (with 1x PCI-e Gen4 x4)
    • 1x M.2 Type B 3042/3052/2242 (with SATA and USB2.0, USB 3.0, with 1x SIM card slot, support WWAN+GNSS or SSD)
    • 1x M.2 Key E 2230 support Wi-Fi module (1x PCI-e x 1 & USB 2.0)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1
    • 5x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
    • 5x RS232
    • 1x DIO
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (onboard NuvoTon NPCT754AADYX)
    • Watchdog Timer
  • BIOS:
    • AMI BIOS
  • OS Support:
    • Win 10
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V DC in
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C 
  • Dimensions:
    • 146 x 101mm

 Further information

The announcement for the ECM-TGUC was released yesterday. However, the availability for this board shows as “coming soon” according to its product page

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...