$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

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FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

The board features the same RK3566 SoC, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor clocked up to 1.8GHz. It is now available in additional configurations with 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X RAM, and optional 32GB eMMC storage.