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$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

Jun 26, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 545 views

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

The board features the same RK3566 SoC, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor clocked up to 1.8GHz. It is now available in additional configurations with 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X RAM, and optional 32GB eMMC storage.

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NanoPi R3S-LTS w/ Metal Case
(click image to enlarge)

Dual gigabit Ethernet is handled via a native RTL8211F PHY and a PCIe-based RTL8111H controller, offering near line-rate throughput. Boot support is available via microSD or eMMC, and power is supplied through USB-C, which also supports data transfer.


NanoPi R3S-LTS Peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Compared to the original NanoPi R3S (model 2406) launched last year, the R3S LTS (model 2411) features a reorganized layout. The HDMI port replaces the previous USB 3.0 position, while the USB 3.0 Type-A connector has been moved to the top-left. The microSD card slot is now located at the bottom-left for easier access.


NanoPi R3S-LTS RJ45 Ports
(click image to enlarge)

Additional changes include a speaker interface and a dedicated power button, enhancing both control and audio capabilities. The board maintains its 57 x 57 mm footprint and continues to offer solid thermal performance, especially when paired with the optional CNC aluminum case.


NanoPi R3S Models Comparison
(click image to enlarge)

Operating system support includes FriendlyWrt, OpenMediaVault, Debian, Ubuntu, and more, built on Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. The original NanoPi R3S is already supported by Armbian, so support for the R3S LTS is likely to follow soon.


NanoPi R3S-LTS
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications for NanoPi R3S LTS (2411):

  • Memory / Storage:
    • 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4 / LPDDR4X RAM
    • 0GB or 32GB eMMC (optional)
    • 1x microSD card slot (UHS-I SDR104)
  • Networking:
    • 1x Native Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F)
    • 1x PCIe Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x MIPI-DSI 30-pin FPC connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (USB 3.0)
    • 1x USB Type-C (5V Power & Data)
  • Audio:
    • 1x 2-pin speaker connector (8Ω 1.3W)
  • I/O & Indicators:
    • 3x Buttons: Power, User, Mask (for eMMC flashing)
    • 3x LEDs: SYS (Red), WAN (Green), LAN (Green)
    • 1x 3-pin Debug UART
    • 1x RTC connector (2-pin)
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 57 x 57 x 1.2 mm (PCB only)
    • 61.5 x 61.5 x 25 mm (w/ case)
    • 35g (bare board)
    • 150g (w/ metal case)
    • 8-layer PCB design

Further information

The NanoPi R3S LTS starts at $25 USD and is offered in several configurations. Options include 1GB or 2GB of RAM, with or without 32GB eMMC, and an optional metal case. The highest configuration with 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and case is priced at $42, while the base 1GB bare board remains at $25.

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