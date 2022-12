$10.80 RISC-V AIoT module supports Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Sipeed M1s is a compact module integrating the Bouffalo Lab BL808 RISC-V SoC module along with a NPU. The device also provides WiFi/BL, 802.15.4 Zigbee connectivity and support for interfaces such as UART, I2C, SPI, etc.

The Bouffalo Lab BL808 SoC was also seen on the Ox64 embedded platform that was also released not so long ago for a similar price.

