Zynq UltraScale+ vision kit has a 4K ISP plus GigE and USB3 Vision cores

MYIR’s $599 Vision Edge Computing Platform (VECP) Starter Kit runs Linux on its Zynq UltraScale+ based MYC-CZU3EG module and integrates a CSI-connected Sony camera plus [email protected] ISP, GigE Vision, and USB3 Vision IP cores.



Last July, MYIR announced a MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module based on Xilinx’s quad -A53, FPGA-equipped Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC along with a MYD-CZU3EG Development Board. Now the company has combined the module with a smaller new MYD-CZU3EG-ISP dev board and an 8.42-megapixel Sony IMX334LLR camera into a Vision Edge Computing Platform (VECP) Starter Kit. The Linux-driven kit supports [email protected] video processing for machine vision, industry, IoT, and medical applications.







Vision Edge Computing Platform (VECP) Starter Kit and image processing flow showing ISP and GiG-E and USB3 Vision IP cores

The 60 x 52mm MYC-CZU3EG module defaults to a Zynq UltraScale+ XCZU3EG variant that features a 667MHz Mali-400 MP2 GPU. The VECP Starter Kit combines this model with a Linux stack that is different than the one listed for the module on its own. You get Linux 4.14 with Boot.Bin, a gcc 7.2.1 cross-compiler, a file system, and more, all provided with source code.

The MYC-CZU3EG CPU is loaded with 4GB DDR4, 4GB eMMC, and 128MB QSPI flash and features GbE and USB PHYs. The 3.3V, 0 to 70°C-ready module has a PMIC, watchdog, clock generator, and 4x LEDs.







MYC-CZU3EG detail view (left) and available Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC models

Dual Samtec 0.5mm-pitch 160-pin headers express I/O. FPGA-connected I/O on the MYC-CZU3EG includes 156 user PL I/O pins, 4x PS GTR transceivers with 2x GTR reference clock inputs, and 4x PL GTH transceivers with 1 GTH reference clock input and PS MIOs.



VECP Starter Kit (MYD-CZU3EG-ISP)

The new MYD-CZU3EG-ISP board used by the VECP Starter Kit has a smaller 106.7 x 70mm footprint than the MYD-CZU3EG carrier. It lacks many of its features, including SATA, CAN, DisplayPort, LCD, PCIe, Arduino, PMod, FMC, and an optional SFP optical networking cage. However, it adds a second GbE port, an I/O expansion interface, and a MIPI-CSI interface for the Sony camera mounted on the back.







VECP Starter Kit’s MYD-CZU3EG-ISP board, front and back

VECP Starter Kit with fan and block diagram

The 8.42-megapixel Sony IMX334LLR (PDF) camera is accompanied by an ISP core that can process 3840 x 2160 video at 30fps with “ultra-low delay video transmission at maximum 0.7ms,” says MYIR. The camera has a 2.0 μm × 2.0 μm pixel size with 12-bit ADC resolution and supports up to 120fps frame rates.The VECP Starter Kit supports Bayer, YCbCr and RGB input video formats and can output video over FPGA-connected HDMI, USB 3.0 device, and GbE ports. The board provides a USB3 vison IP core and a GigE vision IP core that supports Machine Vision GenICam V2.4.0 and user-defined XML

The MYD-CZU3EG-ISP feature set includes USB 3.0 host and FPGA-connected USB device ports, a micro-USB serial console port and dual GbE ports: one for the Arm block and the other for the FPGA.







MYD-CZU3EG-ISP detail view

Other features include a microSD slot, an HDMI port, JTAG and fan connectors, and a boot switch. The 12V/2A board has a 50-pin FPC I/I connector and supports 0 to 70°C temperatures. The VECP Starter Kit adds HDMI and USB cables, a power adapter, a fan, a 16GB microSD card, and a documentation disc.



Further information

The VECP Starter Kit is available for $599, including the MYC-CZU3EG module. More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement and product page.