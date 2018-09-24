Zynq UltraScale+ module runs Linux at industrial temperatures

iWave’s “iW-RainboW-G30M” compute module runs Linux on a quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale+ SoC with 192K to 504K FPGA logic cells. The module ships with 6GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC and supports -40 to 85°C temperatures.



iWave has posted details on a computer-on-module built around Xilinx’s 64-bit, hybrid Arm/FPGA based Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. Unlike the SODIMM-style iW-RainboW-G28M that iWave shipped earlier this year based on the dual Cortex-A9 Zynq-7000 FPGA SoC, the new iW-RainboW-G30M is a larger, 95 x 75mm module with dual 240-pin board-to-board interfaces. There’s an optional Zynq Ultrascale+ Development Kit, but no details were available.







iW-RainboW-G30M, front and back

Like the iW-RainboW-G28M, the iW-RainboW-G30M ships with Linux and supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. The 5V module also provides 10-year availability.

The iW-RainboW-G30M supports both the original quad-core Cortex-A53 version of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, as well as the later dual-core CG version. The latter was originally said to have its -A53 cores clocked at 1.3GHz instead of 1.5GHz, but Xilinx only lists “up to 1.5GHz” speed. Both models also provide an Arm Mali 400 MP2 GPU and dual high-end, 600MHz Cortex-R5 MCU cores.

The module supports H.265 and H.264 codecs and offers a programmable logic cell range of 192K to 504K, depending on the FPGA options chosen. This suggests that the quad-core model is the newer EV version, which provides simultaneous encode and decode up to 4Kx2K @ 60fps, but has a narrower FPGA range compared to the HD-ready, quad-core EG. Like the CG version, the EV supports Gigabit Ethernet, but not the 100Gbps Ethernet and 150Gbps Interlaken links of the EG.

The iW-RainboW-G30M ships with 4GB of DDR4 ECC RAM and 8GB eMMC linked to the Processing System (PS) (Arm) block, both of which are said to be upgradable. There’s also 2GB of 32-bit DDR4 linked to the PL (FPGA) block. Other onboard features include PHYs for GbE and USB 2.0 OTG, as well as a JTAG header and a power regulator.







iW-RainboW-G30M block diagram

PS interfaces connected to the Arm-based block include 2x CAN, 2x I2C, and single SPI, SD, UART, debug UART, and JTAG connections. You also get the GbE and USB OTG interfaces, plus a choice of GEM 3 or USB 2.0. There are also 4x 6Gbps PS “GTK” transceivers that support PCIe, SATA 3.1, GbE, USB 3.0, and DisplayPort, which presumably supports the EV SoC model’s 4K video.

FPGA related Programmable Logic (PL) connections include 48x SE I/O pins and either a default 24x LVDS pairs, or an additional 48x SE interfaces. There are also 16x PL transceivers that run at 16.3Gbps.



Avnet’s Ultra96

Other Zynq UltraScale+ based products include Avnet’s UltraZed-EV SOM, which is part of a sandwich-style UltraZed-EV Starter Kit. Avnet also offers a 96Boards CE compatible Ultra96 SBC. Other UltraScale+ computer modules include Enclustra‘s Mars XU3 and Mercury+ XU1, Trenz’s TE0808 UltraSOM+, and Iveia’s Atlas-II-Z8 and Atlas-III-Z8 COMs.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the iW-RainboW-G30M module. More information may be found on iWave’s iW-RainboW-G30M product page.

