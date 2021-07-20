Xavier NX edge AI system supports four GMSL cameras

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s “EAC-2000” and “EAC-2100” computers run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX and provide 2x GbE, 2x GbE with PoE+, 4x USB 3.1, and on the EAC-2100, a CAN port and 4x GMSL cam connectors.



Vecow announced an EAC-2000 Series of fanless embedded computers that run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX. The rugged edge AI system includes a standard EAC-2000 model and a larger EAC-2100 that adds 4x Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL cameras.

Vecow manufactures several Intel-based edge AI systems with slots for Nvidia GPU cards, such as its Coffee Lake based GPC-1000. Yet, the new EAC-2000 Series is the company’s first system to run on an Nvidia Jetson module, which also handles CPU duties. The systems support applications including traffic vision, intelligent surveillance, auto optical inspection, smart factory, AMR/AGV, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 deployments.







EAC-2100 (left) and partial detail views of EAC-2000 front panel and EAC-2100 rear panel

The Jetson Xavier NX, which is found on systems such as Axiomtek’s AIE900A-NX and Eurotech’s BoltGPU 10-31 , has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores. The module supplies a 384-core Volta GPU and 48 Tensor cores for up to 21 TOPS AI processing and is loaded with 8GB LPDDR4x and 16GB eMMC 5.1.

The EAC-2000 Series is available with Ubuntu 18.04 with Nvidia’s JetPack SDK. Jetson modules also support related Nvidia AI inference software, such as the newly updated TensorRT 8.0.







EAC-2000, front and back

Like the Axiomtek and Eurotech Xavier NX systems, the EAC-2000 Series is touted for its ruggedization features. There is a -25 to 70°C operating range, IEC 60068-2-27 compliant shock resistance, IEC 60068-2-64 compliant vibration resistance, 5-95%, noncondensing humidity, and 95% @ 70°C relative humidity tolerance. The system is powered by a 9-50VDC terminal block input along with optional adapters.

The EAC-2000 Series is equipped with an external microSD slot for up to 128GB plus an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for NVMe SSDs. There is also an M.2 B-key 3042/3052 slot with a nano-SIM slot for optional 4G or 5G modules and an M.2 E-key 2230 for an optional WiFi/BT module. Six antennas are available.







EAC-2100, front and back

The EAC-2000 and EAC-2100 integrate 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2x of which support PoE+ for powering connected IP cameras. Other features include 2x RS-232/485, 4x USB 3.1, and micro-USB console debug and console update ports.

A “Digital Display” port, which appears to be an HDMI port, supports 2x [email protected] HEVC displays. Other features include user and recovery buttons, 4x LEDs, wall-mounting, and optional DIN-rail mounting.

The EAC-2100 model adds 4x Fakra-Z connectors instead of the usual MIPI-CSI ribbon interface for optional GMSL 1/2 automotive cameras. This taller model (150 x 106.2 x 62mm compared to 150 x 106.2 x 50mm), also adds a CAN Bus 2.0 A/B port.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the EAC-2000 Series. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and EAC-2000 and EAC-2100 product pages.

