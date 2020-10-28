Xavier NX driven AI box has five GbE ports

Aaeon’s -10 to 60°C tolerant “Boxer-8250AI” AI edge computer runs Linux on a Jetson Xavier NX along with 5x GbE ports for IP cameras plus 4x USB 3.0, 2x COM, and an HDMI port.



Aaeon has launched a $1,116 computer for embedded AI processing that combines the Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX module of its more compact Boxer-8251AI with a feature set like its Jetson Nano based Boxer-8220AI. The new Boxer-8250AI is larger than the Boxer-8220AI at 175.8 x 100 x 39mm and similarly provides 5x GbE ports for running IP cameras.







As with the Boxer-8220AI, there is no PoE capability so you will need to power IP cameras separately. Other similar features include 4x USB 3.0 ports — although Aaeon lists them here as USB 3.2 Gen1 — as well as a 2x RS-232 COM ports and an HDMI port. You also get a microSD slot and a micro-USB OTG port for flashing the OS.The Boxer-8250AI provides a 10 to 24VDC terminal block, an optional 60W adapter, power and recovery buttons, and an LED. The operating range narrows slightly to -10 to 60°C, and there is 3.5 Grms/5~500Hz anti-vibration resistance.

The Boxer-8250AI runs the Ubuntu 18.04-based ACLinux 4.9 or above on the Jetson Xavier NX. The NX has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores compared to 8x on the AGX Xavier and has a 384-core Volta GPU compared to a 512-core Volta GPU. The Jetson Nano, meanwhile, has 4x 1.43GHz Cortex-A57 cores and a 128-core Maxwell GPU.

The Xavier NX can run at a low of 10W — twice the minimum power consumption of the Nano. At that level, it can deliver 14 TOPS neural processing power, rising to 21 TOPS at 15W. By comparison, the AGX Xavier runs at up to 30 TOPS. The Xavier NX has twice the RAM of the Nano with 8GB LPDDR4 and similarly supplies 16GB eMMC.

Further information

The Boxer-8250AI is available for $1,116 at Aaeon’s eShop. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.