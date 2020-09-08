Xavier NX carrier features triple M.2 slots

Aetina’s “AN810-XNX” carrier for the Jetson Xavier NX offers GbE, HDMI, 120-pin CSI-2, 3x USB, -20 to 70℃ support, and 3x M.2 slots.



Aetina has launched the first carrier board we have seen for Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module that provides 3x M.2 expansion slots. Certified for Microsoft Azure IoT, the AN810-XNX is designed for robotics, drones, UAVs, industrial inspection, medical imaging, and deep learning applications. (See farther below for a recap of the Linux-powered Xavier NX.)







AN810-XNX with fan-cooled Jetson Xavier NX

(click images to enlarge)







AN810-XNX front and back views with NX but no fan (left) and recent AN110-XNX

(click images to enlarge)



The AN810-XNX builds on the Xavier NX module’s 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1 with a microSD slot. Further storage is available via the M.2 M-key 2280 slot (PCIe x4/SATA), which supports Innodisk’s InnoAGE out-of-band remote management SSD M.2 card. There are also M.2 E-key 2230 (USB 2.0/PCIe x1) and M.2 B-key 3050 (USB 3.1) slots and a SIM card slot.







AN810-XNX block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Major ports include HDMI, GbE, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, and a micro-USB 2.0 OTG port. Aetina does not detail the capabilities of its 120-pin MIPI-CSI-2 interface, but it would appear to be at least as capable as the AN110-XNX’s 15-pin 2-lane and 36-pin 4-lane CSI-2 interfaces.

Onboard I/Os include 2x UART, 5x GPIO, 3x I2C, and single SPI, CAN, front panel, and power/reset headers. There is also a header for the 12-19V DC input. The -20 to 70℃ operating range falls in the middle of the NX carriers we’ve seen so far. A fan with heatsink is optional.



Jetson Xavier NX recap

The Jetson Xavier NX module has a more powerful CPU and GPU than the 87 x 50mm Jetson TX2 while shrinking to the 70 x 45mm size of the Jetson Nano. The Xavier NX runs Ubuntu Linux on 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and provides graphics and AI processing on its 384-core Volta GPU, compared to the 512-core Volta GPU on the Jetson AGX Xavier.

The Xavier NX can run at a low of 10W — twice the minimum power consumption of the Nano. At that level, it can deliver 14 TOPS neural processing power, rising to 21 TOPS at 15W. By comparison, the larger, octa-core AGX Xavier runs at up to 30 TOPS. The Xavier NX has twice the RAM of the Nano with 8GB LPDDR4 and similarly supplies 16GB eMMC.



Further information

The AN810-XNX is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Aetina’s announcement and product page.

