Xavier NX box has four PoE ports for GigE cameras

Axiomtek’s rugged, robotics focused “AIE900A-NX” edge AI system runs Ubuntu on a Jetson Xavier NX and supplies 4x PoE ports plus GbE, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, DIO, serial, CAN, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2.



Axiomtek has added to its line of edge AI systems built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, including its general purpose AIE100-903-FL-NX system and IP67-protected AIE800-904-FL gateway. The PoE-enabled AIE900A-NX is larger and more feature rich than either system and is primarily aimed at the mobile robotics market.







AIE900A-NX, front and back

Principal applications include 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Other targeted applications include computer vision, intelligent roadside units, video surveillance devices, and edge AI devices installed in sedans, buses, and trucks.

Axiomtek runs Ubuntu 18.04 on the Xavier NX, which has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and a 384-core Volta GPU. The Xavier NX can run at a low of 10W, delivering 14 TOPS AI performance, raising to 21 TOPS at 15W. The module ships with 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC.

The AIE900A-NX provides 4x GbE PoE ports, compared to 1x on the AIE100-903-FL-NX. The Intel i210-IT driven ports provide up to 30W for powering GigE cameras and LiDAR equipment. There is also a standard GbE port.

For expansion, you get a mini-PCIe slot (USB and PCIe) with an optional WiFi module and an M.2 B-key slot. The latter supports optional 5G or LTE modules with the help of a SIM card slot and 5x SMA antenna connectors.

For storage, there is the Xavier NX’s 16GB eMMC, as well as a microSD slot and an M.2 B-key 3050/3042 slot that supports optional NVMe SSDs. The AIE900A-NX is further equipped with 2x up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and a MIPI-CSI2 interface for hooking up additional cameras.

Other features include a micro-USB port, 2x DB9 ports for RS-232/422/485/CAN, and 8-channel DIO. There is also a lockable, 4K2K ready HDMI 2.0 port.

The system is powered by a 12/24 VDC terminal block with ignition power control and power protections. There are reset and power buttons, recovery and remote switches, dual watchdog timers, and an optional 24V/120W adapter.

The IP40 protected steel and aluminum extrusion box weighs 2.8 kg and measures 239 x 185.3 x 79.4mm. It is available with optional wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounts. The system supports -30 to 60°C temperatures with 10% – 95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance and offers 3Grms vibration resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” AIE900A-NX. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

