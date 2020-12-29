Xavier NX based edge AI system eyes large deployments

Axiomtek’s “AIE100-903-FL-NX” is an edge AI system built around Nvida’s 6-core Carmel Arm v8.2 64-bit processor and 384-core Volta GPU. The system integrates Allxon’s device management solution.

Axiomtek has announced its AIE100-903-FL-NX edge AI system. The box-level system is powered by the Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module. The Xavier module sports a 6-core Nvidia Carmel Arm v8.2 64-bit processor and 384-core Nvidia Volta GPU architecture with 48 Tensor cores. The system is designed for AI computing and deep learning applications, such as behavior analytics, face recognition, and vehicle analysis. The box supports Linux Ubuntu 18.04, and features an operating temperature of -30°C to +50°C. We’ve covered numerous box-level edge AI system this year, a sign that vendors see a robust and growing market for the technology. In March, we covered a Newark survey reporting that nearly 49 percent of respondents use AI in their IoT applications.



AIE100-903-FL-NX and detail views

(click images to enlarge)

The field of edge AI systems using Nvidia Xavier modules is pretty crowded. Aside from this Axiomtek system, this year we’ve seen several boxes using the Xavier NX, including Aaeon’s Boxer-8250AI and Boxer-8251AI, Connect Tech’s Rudi-NX and Advantech’s MIC-710AIX. Meanwhile, 2020 has seen AGX Xavier based AI boxes such as Advantech’s MIC-730IVX NVR, Neousys’ NRU-120S and Aaeon’s Boxer-8240AI.

AIoT Device Management

With the AIE100-903-FL-NX, Axiomtek’s apparent differentiation in this crowded field appears to be the integration of Allxon’s cloud-based Device Management Solution (Allxon DMS). Axiomtek’s says this software offers rapid deployment and integration on multiple operating systems, reduces system downtime and maintenance costs, and provides a wide breadth of centralized cloud device management. This helps simplify the large-scale deployment of AIoT platforms, making the AIE100-903-FL-NX well suited for for smart city, smart manufacturing, smart retail, and other intelligent edge AI applications, says the company.

The rugged AIE100-903-FL-NX is a waterproof, fanless system and can withstand vibration up to 3 Grms. Axiomtek offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments.

The AIE100-903-FL-NX offers support for NVIDIA JetPack 4.4 to support the development of AI computing and deep learning applications. I/O connectivity includes 1xUSB 3.1 Gen2 port, 1xUSB 2.0 port, 1xMicro USB port, 1xGbE LAN port, 1xGbE PoE port and 1xHDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K2K. It also has a recovery switch, a reset button, a power button, a 12VDC power input, and 2xSMA-type antenna openings.

Users can use the recovery switch and Micro USB to easily flash the image without opening the chassis. The AIE100-903-FL-NX has a 16GB eMMC onboard and is equipped with 1xM.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with PCIe x4 NVMe and 1xMicro SD slot. You also get one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot supporting USB and PCIe signal and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth connections.



Further information

The AIE100-903-FL-NX is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.