Xavier NX based edge AI camera offers up to an 8MP sensor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Adlink’s “NEON-2000-JNX” embedded C-mount camera runs an Ubuntu-based “EVA” stack on a Jetson Xavier NX and provides GbE, USB Type-C with DP, and support for 6x sensors up to an 8MP Sony IMX334.



In July of last year, Adlink unveiled a NEON-2000-JT2 Series embedded machine vision camera that came with a choice of a Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 or Xavier NX modules. The company has now announced a minor update called the NEON-2000-JNX Series equipped with the faster Xavier NX and offering a choice of two more sensors, including the first 8-megapixel model.







NEON-2000-JNX (left) and full kit including I/O extension and USB hub accessories

(click images to enlarge)



The NEON-2000-JNX is designed for AI vision solutions in manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, healthcare and life sciences, and other edge applications. It ships with an improved SDK based on Ubuntu 18.04 L4T (Linux for Tegra) with Nvidia’s JetPack, which Adlink now refers to as the EVA SDK (Edge Vision Analytics Software Development Kit), Combined with a kit full of pre-validated components and accessories, the SDK helps Adlink pursue its goal of creating an easily deployable machine vision solution that does not require much setup or additional purchases.

New sensor choices include On Semi’s 2MP, 60fps global shutter AR0234 and the 8MP, 30fps, rolling shutter Sony IMX334. The Sony sensor, which we have seen on MYIR’s development kit for its Zynq UltraScale+ based FZ3 Card SBC, offers software trigger and free run trigger modes, but lacks the hardware trigger support of the other five sensors.







NEON-2000-JNX sensor options

(click image to enlarge)



The new sensors are supported with an image sensor SDK based on V4L2 and Gstreamer rather than the Basler Python SDK. These MIPI-connected sensors enable reduced CPU loading and offer a wider 0 to 55°C operating range compared to the other, 0 to 45°C rated sensors. These range from the 1.2MP, global shutter ON Semi AR0134 to the 5MP, rolling shutter ON Semi MT9P031 (see chart above).

The other features appear to remain the same except for the lack of an IP67-protected option, which was available on the TX2 version of the NEON-2000-JT2. As before, the 123.3 x 77.5 x 66.8mm, 700-gram camera provides 30G shock and 5Grms vibration resistance. Power consumption has jumped from 30W to under 40W.

The NEON-2000-JNX is equipped with a USB 3.0 Type-C port with support for USB, DisplayPort (1920 x 1080 @ 30fps), a power input alternative to the 12V jack, or 5W output to an optional Type-C hub. Other features include a GbE port, a microSD slot, a micro-USB OTG port, and a wafer interface for system flash.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



A DB9 port provides UART and 4x-in/4x-out DIO interfaces. The DIO is paired with an unnamed FPGA for real-time triggering. Accessories include the Type-C hub/adapter, I/O extension board, 12V adapter, cables, and an 8mm C-mount lens and protector.



Further information

The NEON-2000-JNX appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

