World’s smallest Arduino measures 12 x 12mm

On Crowd Supply, an $18 “µduino” board that targets wearables and sensor devices offers an Arduino Leonardo compatible in a half-inch square package.



A Chelmsford, Mass. based startup called µduino has gone to Crowd Supply to fund what it claims is the “smallest Arduino ever created.” The 12 x 12mm device is smaller than the smallest Arduino compatible we’ve heard of, which is the Pemi’s 20 x 11mm BeanDuino DigiSpark clone. Unlike the BeanDuino, the µduino deploys its micro-USB port flat to the surface, rather than sticking up vertically, and it features a faster, 16MHz ATMEGA32U4 instead of an ATtiny85 MCU.







µduino from both sides

(click image to enlarge)







Arduino Leonardo (left), Arduino Micro (middle) and µduino

(click image to enlarge)







µduino side view



According to µduino, led by Dave Chadwick, there have been other ATtiny85 based Arduino compatibles around the same size of the µduino, but these offer limited performance and I/O ports (6x vs. 20x). The µduino gives you the processing power and I/O of the 48 x 18mm Arduino Micro, which itself mimics an Arduino Leonardo. Not surprisingly, then, the µduino costs $18, with volume discounts, instead of $10 for the BeanDuino. Shipments are due Sep. 30.The board is touted for its ability to be powered by batteries, in addition to micro-USB, thereby enabling wearable devices. Potential applications are said to include mini quad-copters, GPS logging modules, small multimeters, and heart rate monitors.Compared to other Arduinos, the µduino uses smaller hole separation (1.27mm vs 2.54mm). Yet, “standard sized wires are still compatible and can be soldered fairly easily,” says the µduino Crowd Supply page.

Specifications listed for the µduino include:

ATMEGA32U4 MCU

6x analog I/O ports

14x digital I/O ports (including Rx/Tx)

Status LED

5V voltage regulator (accepts up to 16V DC)

6-pin ICSP programming ports

5V ports

2x ground ports

Analog reference voltage port

Reset button

16MHz precision crystal oscillator

Micro-USB port

2x mounting holes



Further information

The µduino is available for $18, or $35 for two, or $80 for five. Shipping is free in the U.S. or $7 (1 or 2 units) or $10 (5 units) in other countries. Shipments are due Sep. 30. More information may be found at the µduino Crowd Supply page.

