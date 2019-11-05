Wind River Simics embedded sim platform gets easier and faster

Wind River has released a major update to its Wind River Simics simulation and testing platform for Wind River Linux. The new Simics offers ease of use and performance enhancements, including 20 percent faster simulation times.



One reason some embedded vendors pony up the big bucks for the Yocto-based Wind River Linux rather than developing from scratch using Yocto or tapping a generic Linux distro such as Ubuntu is Wind River’s extensive array of professionals services and development platforms. One of these value-added platforms is Wind River Simics, a mature simulation and testing platform that was recently integrated with Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform, a cloud-managed edge computing umbrella platform for both Wind River Linux and Wind River VxWorks.







Wind River Simics architecture

(click image to enlarge)



Wind River, which has returned to independence after being an Intel subsidiary, has released its first major update to Wind River Simics in years. Performance, security, ease of use, and “greater insight into active simulations” lead the updates.

Compatible with Wind River Linux and VxWorks, Wind River Simics is claimed to offer 20 percent faster simulation times due to an improved thread scheduler, better memory allocation, and SystemC integration enhancements. In addition, new target consoles for Simics models are said to provide greater system insight and simulation control options.

Many of the improvements target ease of use. It’s now easier to build and maintain new models with enhancements such as DML language-level updates and improved support for hierarchical objects, thereby easing SystemC module integration, says Wind River. Enhancements to instrumentation tools, meanwhile, make it easier to “to write and maintain tools that inspect and collect information on the execution of the target system,” says the company. Finally, upgraded tools and APIs ease the integration of Simics into CI/CD practices and security testing infrastructure.

Wind River Simics creates virtual platforms to model real-world hardware, enabling functional simulation of chips, embedded boards, and systems, including “the most complex system of systems,” says Wind River. The platform “creates a path for embedded developers to hone their continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices and develop a DevOps culture,” says the company.

Simics simulations make it easier to “conduct automated testing much sooner in the development cycle and perform both testing and debugging during design and prototyping phases.” Features include digital twin development, collaboration tools, and debugging.

Simics testing can also help identify and protect against cybersecurity threats. “Customers have recognized Simics to have the best cyber test bench for simulating an unlimited number of attack vectors, significantly reducing security vulnerability exposure,” stated Michel Genard, VP of Product, Wind River.



Further information

The upgraded Wind River Simics appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Wind River’s announcement and product page.

