Wind River launches dev site with TensorFlow for Linux and a free VxWorks download

A new “Wind River Labs” developer site hosts projects including TensorFlow for Wind River Linux, the first free VxWorks SDK, and VxWorks BSPs for the Raspberry Pi and UP Squared.



One would think that when Wind River decided to launch a public-facing developer site, it would showcase the Yocto Project based Wind River Linux, which is available in a GPL-licensed release on GitHub in addition to the standard commercial version and new continuous integration version. Yet when Wind River announced its new Wind River Labs site this week, its proprietary VxWorks was the star of the show — but with a twist. There’s a new free VxWorks SDK for evaluating the RTOS for non-commercial purposes, as well as open source VxWorks BSPs for the Raspberry Pi and UP Squared boards.



Kevin Dallas

Wind River also announced former Microsoft Corporate VP for Cloud and AI Business Development Kevin Dallas as its new CEO, replacing Jim Douglas.

Wind River Labs is billed as “developer-focused site where technologists can gain access to software projects, proofs-of-concept, open source integrations, experimental software, and new technologies.” Open to both Wind River customers and non-customers, the site provides access to Wind River software engineers and enables collaboration “to innovate at the edge, enabling capabilities such as machine learning and computer vision,” says the former Intel subsidiary.

The sole Linux offering is an open source TensorFlow for Wind River Linux software library for running Google’s machine learning platform on Wind River Linux LTS 18. The software uses Bazel as the build system, which it integrates with OpenEmbedded. The software provides Yocto Project toolchain support to Bazel for cross-compiling and replaces the Python package system with Yocto Project alternatives.

VxWorks, which is famous for its role on the incredibly durable NASA Martian rovers, is now available in a free version. The free SDK can be downloaded under a non-commercial license agreement for non-commercial uses “such as innovation projects and educational purposes.”

There are open source Board Support Packages for the Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+, as well as Aaeon’s Apollo Lake based UP Squared SBC, both of which are included in our most recent catalog of 136 Linux hacker boards. There’s also support for QEMU and the NXP i.MX8M Quad Evaluation Kit.

Other VxWorks-related Wind River Labs SDK projects include OpenCV, Robot Operating System (ROS), Microsoft Azure IoT, AWS IoT Device, and Google Cloud IoT Core. There’s also Google Test support and OpenAMP for VxWorks Remote Compute.



Further information

