Win Enterprises unveils Atom-based LAN gateway and compact SBC

Win Enterprises unveiled a fanless “PL-82000” networking gateway with 6x GbE and 2x SFP ports based on an Atom C3000. It also launched a Raspberry Pi sized “MB-5000” SBC that runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on Intel Apollo Lake.



We tend to forget Win Enterprises because as its name suggests, the company typically sticks to Windows-supported products. Yet, they have increasingly produced barebones products without listed OS support, such as the new PL-82000 networking appliance, as well as Linux supported systems such as the MB-5000 SBC announced back in June. (In 2017, we covered an Intel Bay Trail based MB-80580 SBC and Win IoT-380 Gateway with Linux support.)



PL-50010

We’ll play a little catch-up here and cover both the PL-82000 and MB-5000. Some readers may also be interested in the PL-50010 industrial mini-PC that Win Enterprises announced this summer with Windows 10 support for its 6th or 7th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs. The fanless, 115 x 111 x 48.7mm PL-50010 offers up to 32GB DDR4, as well as a SATA III bay and dual 4K HDMI ports. The system provides 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports plus mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion and shock and vibration resistance.



PL-82000

Like many network appliances on the market, the PL-82000 runs on an Intel Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC. Other models include Lanner’s recent, 6x Gigabit Ethernet NCA-1513, Acrosser’s 4x GbE/2x SFP AND-DNV3N2, and Advantech’s 4x GbE/2x SFP FWA-1012VC.







PL-82000, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



You can choose between an octa-core, 2.2GHz Atom C3758, a quad-core, 2.2GHz Atom C3558, and a dual-core, 1.5GHz/2.2GHz C3338. No OS support is listed, but Linux should feel right at home here. The system also supports Intel Quick Assist Technology (QAT).

The PL-82000 offers 6x copper GbE ports and 2x optical SFP ports, also with gigabit speed. There’s also a WAN console port and a single LAN bypass pair. For wireless, you get 2x M.2 sockets with LTE and 5G support and a single mini-PCIe slot. All three are backed up with 3x SIM slots and 6x antennas.

Standard SKUs are available with 8GB or 16GB DDR4, but you can load up to 32GB. For storage, you get 8GB eMMC, expandable to 64GB, plus a dedicated mSATA storage slot. Other features include 2x USB 2.0 ports with two more USB headers and dual serial interfaces inside the box. There’s also a listing for an “LCD Module (Pinhead).”

The PL-82000 is equipped with a 36-60W 12V power supply. The system supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 10 to 85% relative humidity tolerance. TPM security is optional.



MB-5000

The 84 x 55mm MB-5000 runs Ubuntu 16.04 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on Intel Apollo Lake SoCs including the quad-core, 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 and 1.1GHz/2.5GHz Pentium N4200 and the dual-core, 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930 and 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350. With the x5-E3940, the SBC runs at a typical 12V @ 0.29A (3.48W), maxing out at 12V @ 1.30A (15.6W).





MB-5000

(click images to enlarge)



The MB-5000 supports up to 4GB single-channel LPDDR4 and provides 16GB to 64GB eMMC. There’s a mini-DP port for up 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution plus 2x GbE and 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 (i.e. USB 3.0) ports.

The SBC is further equipped with internal I/O including single RS-232/422/485, USB 2.0, SMBus, and 8-bit DIO. A full-size mini-PCIe slot offers PCIe/USB 2.0 support or optional USB 3.1 Gen1/USB 2.0.







MB-5000 front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The MB-5000 supplies a watchdog and TPM 2.0 and runs off a 12V DC terminal block input. It supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with optional -20 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models, which are probably limited to the Atom-branded SKUs. A heatspreader and USB and COM port cables are standard and heatsinks and a power adapter are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PL-82000 networking appliance and MB-5000 SBC. More information may be found on the PL-82000 and MB-5000 product pages, which duplicate the contents of the press releases and point to datasheets and user manuals.