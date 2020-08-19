Whiskey Lake thin Mini-ITX SBC boasts eight USB ports

Advantech’s AIMB-233 is a thin Mini-ITX SBC that runs Linux on 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. The board serves up 32GB DDR4 DRAM, triple HDMI displays support, 2x GbE, 8x USB, 3x SATA III and -20 to 70°C operation temp.



Advantech has released its AIMB-233, a low-profile industrial-grade thin Mini-ITX SBC. The AIMB-233 is powered by a Whiskey Lake 8th Gen. Intel Core processor. The board supports Linux and Windows, as well as Advantech’s own SUSIAccess remote management software. It also supports Advantech’s WISE-PasS/RMM and Embedded Software APIs. The fanless board features a thin 25mm profile and a wide operating temperature of -20 to 70 °C.





AIMB-233 board

(click images to enlarge)



We covered a furry of thin profile Mini-ITX SBCs back in the Spring, including two that also sport Whiskey Lake processors: Avalue’s EMX-WHL-GP and WIN Enterprise’s MB-50040. There were also two Coffee Lake boards including Avalue’s EMX-H310DP and WIN Enterprise’s MB-50050, also rolled out this Spring.





AIMB-233 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



According to the company, the SBC’s thin profile makes it well suited for applications in nursing carts, patient care systems, Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI), and mobile devices. Whiskey Lake processor options include Intel Core i7-8665UE, i5-8365UE, i3-8145UE and Celeron 4305UE processors with 15W TDP and BGA 1528 16nm configurations. Memory includes two 260-pin SO-DIMMs with up to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz SDRAM. Input voltage range is a wide 12 to 24V DC.



I/O on the AIMB-233

The AIMB-233 features a wealth of high-speed I/O — including 8x USB ports (1x type C USB 3.1, 3x USB 3.1, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0), 2x SATA III, PCIe x1, 1x M.2 M-Key, and 1x M.2 E-key (optional full-size MiniPCIe). The board also provides 8-bit digital programmable I/O ports, 6x COM ports (one port for RS-232/422/485), and a 2W dual-channel audio amplifier. The AIMB-233’s dual Gbit Ethernet ports serve applications with two network segments.





AIMB-233 external I/O

(click image to enlarge)



For graphics, the AIMB-233 supports high-speed interfaces via USB Type-C Alt to offer USB, DisplayPort, and HDMI. USB Type-C Alt supports a maximum 4906 x 2034 @60Hz resolution, which is useful for medical imaging processing, says the company. The M.2 M-key socket enables the use of high-performance SSD storage.

Advantech specifically touts the AIMB-233’s suitability for medical devices, including radiation/diagnostic equipment, monitoring devices, and patient information systems require advanced security capabilities. Security is a key factor in such systems, says Advantech. Along those lines, the AIMB-233 features secure hardware and software to protect data and patient confidentiality. Its software, UEFI Secure Boot and boot guard, secures pre-boot environments, while its hardware supports optional TPM 2.0 for enhanced data protection, says the company.



Further information

No pricing was listed for the AIMB-233. For more information, see the announcement and the AIMB-233’s product page.

