Whiskey Lake thin Mini-ITX board has PCIe golden finger

Avalue’s Linux-ready “EMX-WHL-GP” is a thin Mini-ITX board with 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs, triple displays, 3x GbE, SATA with power, 2x M.2, PCIe, and optional -20 to 60°C support.



Avalue announced an industrial thin Mini-ITX board that runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake U-series processors. The EMX-WHL-GP has much in common with its 6th or 7th Gen EMX-KBLU2P thin Mini-ITX model, but adds a third GbE port and a PCIe golden finger interface among other enhancements.







EMX-WHL-GP

(click images to enlarge)



The EMX-WHL-GP appears to support all the Whiskey Lake Core and Celeron models. Other Whiskey Lake thin Mini-ITX boards include ASRock’s IMB-1216 and Congatec’s Conga-IC370

You can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM via dual sockets. There’s a SATA III interface with SATA power and you can use the M.2 B-key 3042/2242/2260/2280 slot for an SSD or wireless with the associated SIM card slot. An M.2 A-key 2230 slot supports an optional WiFi module.







EMX-WHL-GP portside view

(click image to enlarge)



Along the side of the board is a PCIe x8 golden finger with PCIe x1, PCIe x4, SATA III, and USB 2.0 signals. In referring to the golden finger, Avalue says: “The customers can either design their own daughter board easily, or transform the form factor into uATX by connecting with a Riser card.”

Coastline ports include 3x GbE ports (Intel I219LM and 2x Intel I210IT) and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (USB 3.0) ports, one of which is a Type-C, but offers no DP support. Triple simultaneous displays are enabled via 3 x HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) coastline ports and a dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS connector via an eDP-to-LVDS converter that offers HD resolution.







EMX-WHL-GP detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The EMX-WHL-GP offers internal I/O including 4x USB 2.0, 4x RS232, 2x RS232/422/485, and 16-bit GPIO. You also get Realtek ALC892 driven audio I/O, 2x 6W stereo Class-D amplifiers, S/PDIF, a watchdog, HW monitoring, and TPM 2.0.

The fanless, 170 x 170mm board has a 12-24V input jack for AT/ATX power. Both 0 to 60°C and -20 to 60°C models are available, with 0.5 m/s air flow required at the upper limit. There’s an optional heatsink with integrated heater that automatically switches on at sub-zero temperatures. Relative humidity resistance is listed as 0 ~ 90%, non-condensing.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EMX-WHL-GP. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page, which links to a detailed manual.

