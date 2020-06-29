Whiskey Lake signage player supports dual 4K displays

Axiomtek’s compact, Linux-friendly “DSP501-527” signage player is built around an 8th Gen CPU and supports dual 4K displays with DP++ and HDMI 2.0. Other features include 5x USB, GbE, M.2 M-key for NVMe, and M.2 E- and B-key slots for wireless or Myriad X AI.



Axiomtek has launched a fanless, partially ruggedized digital signage player that supports dual 4K displays and supports Intel Myriad X technology. Aimed at digital signage applications including menu and directory boards, self-service kiosks, and video walls, the DSP501-527 runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors.







DSP501-527, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





SDM500L

The system is available with Axiomtek’s Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) function for integrators and managed service providers. Axiomtek’s AMS.AXView is also supported.

The 200 x 160 x 26mm, 1.3 kg DSP501-527 is possibly based on Axiomtek’s SDM500L Intel’s Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L) form factor signage board, which has very similar features, including M.2 B-, E-, and M-key slots, but which offers triple instead of dual independent displays. The system joins other Axiomtek signage systems including its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based DSP600-211, its Intel Apollo Lake powered DSP300-318, and its 8th Gen Coffee Lake based OPS700-520, which complies with the OPS Plus spec.

The DSP501-527 appears to support any of Intel’s dual- or quad-core, 15W TDP Whiskey Lake Core or Celeron CPUs. The system supports 4GB to 32GB of DDR4-2400 via dual sockets and offers 4x USB 3.0 host ports and single USB 2.0, RS-232 (DB-9), GbE, HDMI 2.0 and DP++ ports. Dual audio jacks are also available.







DSP501-527 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



An M.2 M-key 2280 socket supports SATA SSDs and NVMe storage and M.2 E-key 2230 and B-key 3042 slots support WiFi/BT and 4G LTE, respectively. There is also a SIM card slot and 4x antenna openings.

The M.2 E- and B-key slots are presumably where you could plug in Intel’s Myriad X VPU. The AI acceleration technology is promoted in the press release along with Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit but is not listed as a formal option on the product pages.

The DSP501-527 is further equipped with a watchdog, VESA and wall mounting, an HDD LED, and optional TPM 2.0. There is a lockable 12V DC input along with a remote power switch and power and reset buttons. The device supports 0 to 50ºC temperatures and offers 3 Grms vibration endurance.



Further information

The DSP501-527 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.