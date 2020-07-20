Whiskey Lake Pico-ITX board supports extended temperatures

Axiomtek’s “PICO52R” Pico-ITX SBC delivers an Intel 8th Gen UE-series CPU, triple display support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, SATA, M.2, and -20 to 60°C support.



The Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE powered PICO52R can be considered an update to Axiomtek’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U based PICO51R. The 100 x 72mm SBC joins two other Whiskey Lake Pico-ITXers — Commell’s LP-178 and Aaeon’s PICO-WHU4 — and it’s the only one with extended -20 to 60°C support.







PICO52R

(click images to enlarge)



Earlier this year, Axiomtek launched a CEM521 COM Express Compact Type 6 module with the 15W, up to quad-core Whiskey Lake processors. Although no OS is listed here, we are confident that like the CEM521 the PICO-52R supports Linux and Windows.

Unlike the rival Commell and Aaeon boards, the PICO52R offers an option for 64GB eMMC. However, it lacks the PICO-WHU4’s mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support. Instead of the pair of HDMI ports on the PICO-WHU4, the PICO-52R follows the LP-178’s lead in offering HDMI, DisplayPort, and LVDS with triple simultaneous display support.







PICO52R detail views, showing CPU on flip side at right

(click image to enlarge)



Like the other boards, the PICO-52R has 2x GbE, SATA, M.2 E-key 2230, and dual USB coastline ports. Its pair of USB 3.0 ports splits the difference between Aaeon’s USB 2.0 and Commell’s USB 3.1 Gen2. Like the LP-178, it also has a pair of internal USB 2.0 connectors, among other I/O.

Specifications listed for the PICO-52R include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” UE-series Core i7/i5/i3 with Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics (24 EU) and 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W), including: Core i7-8665UE — 4x 8-thread cores @ 1.7GHz (4.4GHz Turbo) Core i5-8365UE — 4x 8-thread cores @ 1.6GHz (4.1GHz Turbo) Core i3-8145UE — 2x 4-thread cores @ 2.2GHz (3.9GHz Turbo) Celeron 4305UE — 2x 2-thread cores @ 2.0GHz

Memory/storage: Up to 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 Optional 64GB eMMC SATA 3.0 with power cable

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i219-LM and i211-AT) with WoL and PXE

Media I/O: HDMI port DisplayPort LVDS (18/24-bit, single/dual channel) Triple display support

Other I/O 2x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 2x RS232/422/485 SMBus (I2C compatible) 4-in/4-out DIO

Expansion — M.2 E-key 2230 slot (PCIe/USB)

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; Lithium 3V/220 mAh battery; Intel AMT 11 support; optional heatspreader

Power — 12V DC via pin connector with AT auto power on and optional 60W adapter

Operating temperatures — -20 to 60°C with 10% to 95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance

Dimensions — 100 x 72 x 1.6mm (Pico-ITX form factor)



Further information

The PICO-52R is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.



