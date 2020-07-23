Whiskey Lake panel PCs feature Linux-based HMI tookit



Kontron’s rugged, 10.1- to 23.8-inch “FlatClient Panel PCs” have been upgraded with 8th Gen UE-series processors, an isolated power supply, and an optional, Linux-based QIWI toolkit for HMI displays.



Kontron announced an update to its FlatClient Panel PCs that adds the option of an Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU. The announcement links to a datasheet that continues to list dual-core 4th, 6th, and 7th, Gen U-series processors along with the new quad-core, 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE or optional i7-8665UE Whiskey Lake processors. In addition to detailing these FlatClient Pro models, the datasheet includes the slightly reduced feature set “FlatClient Eco” line based on Apollo Lake.

Along with adding the Whiskey Lake part, the entire product line has been upgraded in other ways, although Kontron makes no mention of the Eco model. The FlatClient Panel PC adds an isolated power supply, “which avoids or interrupts ground loops and thus guarantees even more reliable operation,” says Kontron. It also has a thinner bezel, which Kontron refers to as a passpartout, thereby reducing the dimensions.







FlatClient Panel PCs and display options

(click images to enlarge)



The Linux and Win 10 IoT supported FlatClient systems now offer an optional, “QIWI” toolkit based on Linux and an optimized Chromium web browser. Designed for building industrial HMI displays, Kontron’s QIWI enables “sophisticated” 2D and 3D visualizations, videos, and large documents that can be “easily” configured via a local touch-based UI or web interface, says the company.

The fanless systems offer 10.1- to 23.8-inch capacitive, resistive, or “protection glass” touchscreens. Even the less protected options are constructed from IP65 protected, anti-glare, scratch-proof glass. Resolution ranges from 800 x 600 pixels to 1920 x 1080, mostly with 16:9 aspect ratios. Brightness ranges from 250 to 500 nits, and both landscape and portrait modes are available (see chart above).

The FlatClient Panel PCs are equipped with 4GB to 16GB DDR4, depending on the model, and supply an optional microSD slot. Most of the models offer an optional mSATA SSD up to 512GB, while the Whiskey Lake model instead supplies an M.2 SSD at up to 1TB.

The Whiskey Lake model and other recent SKUs provide 2x GbE ports. The new 8th Gen model has 2x DP instead of HDMI and DP, and the announcement mentions 4K and triple display support.

The 8th Gen version offers 4x USB 3.1 instead of 4x USB 3.0 ports. All the systems provide WiFi and RFID, and options include 2x COM ports and audio features including dual 3W amps.

The FlatClient Panel PCs have a 12-30VDC input along with the new isolated power supply. You get a choice of desktop, VESA, or panel mounting.

Ruggedization features include a 0 to 50°C operating range, 15G shock resistance per EN 60068-2-27, and 1G vibration resistance per EN 60068-2-6. In addition to the IP65 front-panel protection IP20 protection is provided for the rear. Altitude and EMC specs are also listed.

Other recent Kontron panel PCs include the i.MX6 based, 7- to 15.6-inch WP Web Panel and CP Control Panel. Other Whiskey Lake based panel PCs include Vecow’s 10.1- to 21.5-inch MTC-7000 Series, among others.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the updated FlatClient Panel PCs. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.



