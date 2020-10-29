Whiskey Lake embedded PC has dual hot-swap SATA

Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “eBOX630-528-FL” runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen UE-series with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x hot-swap SATA bays, 3x GbE, 6x USB, 4x COM, 2x HDMI, and 2x mini-PCIe.



The eBOX630-528-FL may be the quintessential, mid-range Intel-based embedded PC of 2020. With a 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE processor that falls between the low-power Apollo Lake Atom and high-end, power-sucking Coffee Lake, the fanless, ruggedized system supports a wide range of embedded applications including smart production, machine automation, product testing, smart warehouse, and AIoT-related.







eBOX630-528-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



It is possible the 250 x 170 x 60mm eBOX630-528-FL is built around Axiomtek’s CEM521 COM Express Compact Type 6 module. The company also released a 3.5-inch PICO52R SBC with Whiskey Lake, which does not appear to be used here. The system runs Linux or Win 10 IoT on UE options up to the quad-core, 8-thread 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. Axiomtek’s AXView 3.0 intelligent remote monitoring software is optional.

Dual SO-DIMM sockets support up to 32GB DDR4-2400. For storage, the system provides an mSATA socket and dual hot-swappable 2.5-inch bays with optional HDDs and SSDs.

SATA is also available on one of the 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots, which deliver USB and PCIe signals. The system offers a front-access SIM card slot, 4x SMA antenna mounts, and optional WiFi and 3G or LTE modules. Triple GbE ports are available, and the announcement mentions an option for PoE.







eBOX630-528-FL detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The eBOX630-528-FL supports triple independent displays via 2x lockable HDMI ports and a VGA port. An audio I/O jack is also on board.

Six USB ports include 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 2x USB 2.0. Other features include 2x RS-232/422/485 and 2x RS-232 ports, which like the 8-bit DIO is delivered via DB9 ports.

The eBOX630-528-FL is powered by a 9-36 VDC terminal block input with various power protections, along with reset, remote power, ATX, and AT/ATX switches. A 24V, 120W adapter and wall, VESA, and and DIN-rail kits are optional. A watchdog, TPM 2.0, and 2x LEDs are also available.

If no HDD is in use, the 1.38 kg system supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with 0.7 m/s air flow and -40 to 65°C with 0.5 m/s. Humidity resistance is listed at 10% – 95%, non-condensing. You also get 50G shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and 3Grms vibration per IEC 60068-2-64.



Further information

The eBOX630-528-FL will be available in December at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

