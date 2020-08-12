Whiskey Lake computer has PoE and optional PCIe x4 AI accelerators

IEI’s rugged, Linux-ready “DRPC-230-ULT5” DIN-rail system runs on 8th Gen U-series CPUs with 3x GbE, up to 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 6x COM, SATA, DP, HDMI, mini-PCIe, M.2, and optional PCIe x4 with Myriad X-based AI cards.



IEI has launched three fanless DRPC-230-ULT5 embedded computers with DIN-rail mounting that run Linux or Win 10 on Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. The fanless i5/S and C/S models share a 190 x 150 x 81mm footprint, but it is the i5/S and larger, 190 x 150 x 127mm i5/8G-R10 model that have the most in common. They both feature the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE while the C/S model has a dual-core, 2-thread, 1.8GHz Celeron 4205U.







DRPC-230-ULT5-i5/8G-R10 next to the smaller i5/S model (left) and the i5/S SKU on its own

(click images to enlarge)



The DRPC-230-ULT5-i5/S and larger DRPC-230-ULT5-i5/8G-R10 offer 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports instead of 4x Gen2 and 2x USB 2.0 on the Celeron-based C/S model. The two i5 models have an M.2 A-key 2230 slot that supports USB 2.0 in addition to the PCIe signals supported by the C/S’s A-key. A WiFi module is optional. The i5 models also add a backplane with a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and an additional USB 2.0 interface.

The larger i5/8G-R10 model adds an extension that supports larger PCIe x4 cards with built-in fans. These would include the IEI Mustang AI acceleration cards: the optional Mustang-V100-MX8 with 8x Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs and the Mustang-V100-MX4 with 4x Myriad X. Both are also available on IEI’s recent, 8th Gen Coffee Lake based FLEX AIoT Dev. Kit.







DRPC-230-ULT5-i5/8G-R10 plus Mustang and PoE boards (left) and DRPC-230-ULT5 mainboard with highlighted PoE supply

(click images to enlarge)



The DRPC-230-ULT5 mainboard is similar, but not identical, to IEI’s larger, more display-oriented Whiskey Lake based Wafer-ULT5 SBC. One key addition is a 60W PoE power supply, which would appear to offer PoE support for the standard 3x GbE ports as well as IEI’s two optional PCIe x4 PoE expansion cards: the 4-port GPOE-4P or 2-port GPOE-2P. Both require the larger i5/8G-R10 model.

All three models support up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual slots and provide a 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD bay. In addition to the previously described USB ports and 3x Gigabit Ethernet ports (2x Intel I210, 1x I219), the system supplies 4x RS-232/422/485 DB9 ports with AFC and 2x RS-232 via RJ-45.







DRPC-230-ULT5-i5/8G-R10 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The DRPC-230-ULT5 is further equipped with a DisplayPort and lockable HDMI port, as well as 8-bit internal DIO. In addition to the M.2 socket, there is a mini-PCIe slot (PCIe/USB 3.0/SATA) and a SIM card slot.

A terminal block provides a 12-24V DC input with an AT/ATX switch and power and reset buttons. Power consumption at 12V is 4.98A. A watchdog, 3x LEDs, a DIN-rail kit, and a TPM 2.0 header with optional Infineon SPI TPM2.0 module are also available.

The DRPC-230-ULT5 has a -20 to 60°C operating range with 10-95% non-condensing humidity tolerance. Other ruggedization features include MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1 compliant vibration resistance (with an SSD) and IEC68-2-27 compliant 5G shock resistance.



Further information

The DRPC-230-ULT5 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in IEI’s announcement and product page. It may eventually show up on IEI’s US shopping page. The product is also posted without price at various distributors including Anewtech in Asia and ICP Germany.