Whiskey Lake panel PCs prep for the operating room

DFI’s Linux-ready, IP65 protected “OR-PC” medical panel PCs are available with 15.6-, 19-, 21- and 24-inch HD touchscreens and offer 8th Gen CPUs, up to a 2TB SSD, 2x GbE, 2x DP++, and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2.



Despite some inroads by Linux, Windows continues to rule in the world of medical computers. If Linux is available, it is often by special request, as with Advantech’s POC-624 point-of-care terminal panel PC. Like the POC-624, DFI’s new OR-PC series runs on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. It differs, however, in that Fedora 24 (with Intel Graphics Driver), Yocto Project, and standard Linux have equal billing with Win 10.







OR-PC-15-WL (left) and OR-PC-24-WL

(click images to enlarge)



OR-PC-15-WL — 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 400 cd/m²

OR-PC-19-WL — 19-inch, 1280 x 1024, 330 cd/m²

OR-PC-21-WL — 21-inch, 1920 x 1080, 250 cd/m²

OR-PC-24-WL — 24-inch, 1920 x 1200, 300 cd/m²

OR-PC-BoxMini-WL — no display

The OR-PC series includes four all-in-one touchscreen models and an embedded box computer model without a display:

The OR-PC series is aimed at operating theaters, intensive and intermediate care units, and other medical settings with high hygienic requirements, ranging from recovery rooms to pharmacies to clean rooms. Also referred to as the Digital Operation Room Panel PC, OR-PC is a collaboration between DFI and German medical technology manufacturer ACL.

The system is based on ACL’s own OR-PC series, which is available in sizes up to 55 inches, as well as DFI’s own WL171/WL173 thin Mini-ITX board. Tech details are limited on the ACL version, but the listed processor, RAM, and storage specs are the same. ACL also offers thin clients, box computers, and other OR-branded products aimed at operating rooms.

DFI’s fanless, 0 to 40°C tolerant OR-PC offers 10 to 90% RH (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance. The front panel is protected per IP65 while the rest of the system complies with IP31. There is also an optional IP54 rated I/O cover, as well as optional antibacterial coating for the entire system. Medical certifications include UL, IEC 60601-1: 2012 (Ed 3.1) and IEC 60601-1-2: 2014 (Ed. 4).

The glass displays offer PCAP touch support, 1000:1 contrast ratios, and brightness ratings ranging from 250 to 400 cd/m². There are dual brightness control buttons, as well as on/off buttons for the system and the touchscreen.







OR-PC-BoxMini-WL (left) and WL171/WL173 mainboard

(click images to enlarge)



The OR-PC is available with a dual-core Celeron 4305UE or quad-core, 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE and 1.7GHz/4.4GHz i7-8665UE processors from the 15W TDP Whiskey Lake family. You can load up to 64GB of DDR4 via dual slots and store data on an M.2-based SSD of up to 2TB.

All the models are equipped with 2x GbE ports via Intel I210AT and iAMT 11.6/VPro ready I219LM controllers. Like the GbE ports, the 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports can optionally be purchased with decoupled/isolated protections.

Media features include 2x display outputs with auto-detected DP++ (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) or HDMI (4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz). For voice controls or playing your favorite OR playlist, you get microphone and line-out jacks based on the Realtek ALC888S-VD2-GR codec.

The OR-PC runs on a 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz power supply and operates at a maximum of 110W. The system ships with a watchdog and a VESA 100 mount. Options include wall and wall-station mounts, mouse and keyboard, keyboard shelf, table standard and the cable cover. The OR-PC-BoxMini-WL model without the touchscreen measures 350 x 215 x 51mm.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the OR-PC systems. More information may be found in DFI’s OR-PC product page, which has links to datasheets for all five models.

