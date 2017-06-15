Wall mountable, Linux-friendly industrial PCs have Mini-ITX guts

Aaeon announced a series of compact, low profile industrial PCs built around Mini-ITX cores, including a fanless model with a quad-core 2GHz Atom J1900 processor.



Aaeon’s ACS-1U01 series of compact, low profile industrial PCs are designed to house the company’s Mini-ITX single board computers “along with other module components,” says the company. Aaeon is targeting the systems at applications including industrial control, automation, medical equipment, and transportation. The systems have customizable casing and front/rear panels, and can be VESA-mounted.







ACS-1U01-BT4 system front and rear views

The ACS-1U01 industrial PC family currently spans three models, based on three Aaeon Mini-ITX boards: the ACS-1U01-BT4, ACS-1U01-H81B, and ACS-1U01-H110B, featuring Intel Bay Trail, Haswell, and Skylake processors respectively. All three systems have essentially identical mechanical and environmental specs, including 203 x 203 x 44mm (8.0 x 8.0 x 1.75-in.) dimensions, 0 to 50°C operation, and 12VDC power input, although only the ACS-1U01-BT4 appears to offer fanless operation. All three systems include a half-size miniPCIe card slot along with a 2.5-inch HDD shelf, and offer the option of VESA wall mounting.

All of Aaeon’s Mini-ITX systems (and the boards they’re based on) are listed as being compatible with Microsoft Windows and Fedora Linux. However, other mainstream Linux OSes should work just fine.

Other functional features of the three ACS-1U01 systems vary according to each one’s Mini-ITX mainboard. Below are brief summaries of all three systems, including illustrations showing the interfaces found on each system’s Mini-ITX board, and the real-world ports expressed via each box’s rear panel.



ACS-1U01-BT4

The ACS-1U01-BT4 system is based on Aaeon’s EMB-BT4 Mini-ITX board, featuring the choice of two Bay Trail Intel Atom processors: a quad-core, 2GHz J1900 (10W TDP) or a dual-core, 1.58GHz N2807 (4.3W TDP). Board and system details are shown below.









Upper row: ACS-1U01-BT4 system details; lower row: EMB-BT4 board photo and details

The ACS-1U01-BT4 is the only one of the three new Mini-ITX systems to specify fanless operation on its data sheet and product page. Key functional features listed by Aaeon for this box include up to 16GB of DDR3L SODIMM RAM, dual independent display via VGA and HDMI outputs, 1x USB 3.0 and up to 7x USB 2.0 ports (some internal), 1x GbE port, and low power, fanless operation (refer to the board details image above for the full set of internal and external connections).

Further details regarding this system are at Aaeon’s ACS-1U01-BT4 system and EMB-BT4 board product pages.



ACS-1U01-H110B

The ACS-1U01-H110B system integrates Aaeon’s EMB-H110B Mini-ITX board, which has an LGA-1151 socket for use with Intel’s 14nm, 6th Gen (Skylake) processors.









Upper row: ACS-1U01-h110B system details; lower row: EMB-H110B board photo and details

As its model designation implies, the ACS-1U01-H110B uses Intel’s H110 chipset in conjunction with an LGA 1151 processor socket. Other key features listed by Aaeon for this box include up to 32GB of DDR4 2133/1867MHz SODIMM RAM, dual independent display support based on a choice between 2x HDMI or 2x DP ports (factory build option), 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0 ports, and 2x GbE ports (refer to the board details image above for the full set of internal and external connections).

Further details and specs are at Aaeon’s ACS-1U01-H110B system and EMB-H110b board product pages.



ACS-1U01-H81B

The ACS-1U01-H81B is similar to the H110B, but based on the Aaeon EMB-H81B Mini-ITX board, featuring Intel’s 22nm, 4th Gen (Haswell) Core i Series processors in an LGA-1150 socket.









Upper row: ACS-1U01-h81B system details; lower row: EMB-H81B board photo and details

As implied by its name, the ACS-1U01-H81B is designed around Intel’s H81 chipset, which supports LGA 1150 socketed 4th Gen Core i Series processors. Other functional features highlighted by Aaeon for this system include support for up to 16GB of DDR3 1333/1600MHz SODIMM memory, dual independent display (via HDMI and DP outputs), 2x USB 3.0 and 6x USB 2.0 ports, and 2x GbE ports (refer to the board details image above for the full set of internal and external connections). In contrast to the other two Mini-ITX systems shown above, Aaeon’s product page indicates that this box can be powered by a wide range, 12-24VDC source.

Full details and specs are at Aaeon’s ACS-1U01-H81B system and EMB-H81B board product pages.



Further information

All of the Mini-ITX systems and boards described in this post appear to be available now. For more details, refer to the Aaeon system and board product pages listed above.

