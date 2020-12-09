Vision controller with 4x PoE+ ports runs on Ryzen V1000

Neousys’ rugged “Nuvis-534RT” real-time vision controller features AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 with 16GB DDR4, 4x GbE ports with PoE+, 4x USB, M.2 with NVMe, and DIO, lighting, and camera controls.



Neousys, which recently announced an Intel Elkhart Lake based POC-400 embedded system, has posted a product page for a vision control system. Like the company’s POC-500 embedded PC and POC-551VTC in-vehicle controller, the Nuvis-534RT runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000.







Nuvis-534RT

(click images to enlarge)



Like Axiomtek’s V1000-based MIRU130 SBC, the Nuvis-534RT provides PoE-enabled GbE ports and offers machine vision features such as trigger inputs and outputs, isolated DIO, and a quadrature encoder input for conveyor tracking. In this case, Neousys supplies 4x GbE ports with higher-bandwidth PoE+ PSE (802.3at) for 802 total power for controlling cameras. Four more cameras can be connected via the USB 3.1 ports, although these are 5Gbps Gen1 rather than Gen2 ports.

The Nuvis-534RT runs on a quad-core, 3.35/3.8GHz V1807B with a 35W to 54W TDP range. As usual, Neousys does not list OS support. You can load up to 16GB DDR4-3200 via a single socket.

The system provides a “patented,” MCU-based real-time I/O controller with homegrown DTIO V2 or NuMCU firmware. There is a 4-channel LED lighting controller output with constant current mode of up to 2A per channel and a constant voltage mode at 24 VDC, both with 100 kHz dimming controls.

The Nuvis-534RT provides a 4-channel, 12VDC camera trigger output and a single channel quadrature encoder input. Isolated DIO includes an 8-channel input with < 2 us transient time, a 4-channel high-speed output with < 2 us transient “for strobe/PWM,” and a 4-channel high-current output rated at up to 500 mA “to guarantee real-time trigger/ response in micro-second scale,” says Neousys.





Nuvis-534RT detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Media features include HD-ready VGA and 4K ready DisplayPorts plus a 3.5mm audio I/O jack. Serial ports include a RS-232/422/485 port and a choice of an RS-422/485 port or a port that combines 3x 3-wire RS-232 interfaces. There is also an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with NVMe support (PCIe Gen3 x2).

The 176 x 118 x 82mm Nuvis-534RT weighs 1.5 kg and offers DIN-rail mounting with an optional wall-mount kit. Several LEDs and an MCU reset button are also available. Equipped with an external-accessible 80mm x 80mm fan, the system has a -25 to 70°C operating range.

Vibration and shock resistance are compliant with MIL-STD-810G according to 514.6, Category 4 and Method 516.6, Procedure I, respectively. EMC tolerance meets EN 55032 and EN 55024 standards.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” Nuvis-534RT. More information may be found in Neousys’ product page.

