UP Xtreme Lite SBC offers more affordable Whiskey Lake option

Aaeon announced a slightly scaled down “UP Xtreme Lite” variant of its 8th Gen U-series based UP Xtreme SBC that provides up to 16GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2, and 3x M.2 plus SATA, HDMI, DP, and 40-pin GPIO.



Aaeon announced a Linux-ready UP Xtreme Lite version of its Kickstarter-backed UP Xtreme SBC, which has also been featured as the mainboard for Aaeon’s UPX Edge embedded system. Aaeon claims the UP Xtreme Lite will be more affordable than the original $299 and up Xtreme. Yet, this is the first UP board announced without individual pricing or any promises of community support from its UP project. It is possible that both will be forthcoming.







The UP Xtreme Lite appears to be only a slight downgrade from the original. We say “appears” because some of the specs are ambiguous. We will update this if Aaeon gets back to us with answers.

The UP Xtreme Lite supports the same Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs as the UP Xtreme. The three listed SKUs are the quad-core, dual-threaded Core i7-8565U (1.7GHz/4.4GHz) and Core i5-8265U (1.6GHz/3.9GHz), as well as the dual-core, dual-threaded Core i3-8145U (2.2GHz/3.9GHz), all with 15W TDPs. The CPUs are accompanied with Intel Gen9 graphics and support Ubuntu, Yocto, and Win 10.







The Lite appears to lack the STM32 MCU, Intel Altera MAX 5 FPGA, and 100-pin expansion connector of the original. The detail view above has a 100-pin caption but it does not appear to point to anything, and there is no other mention.

The Lite moves to single socket RAM, and it no longer appears to be soldered, but you can still load up to 16GB DDR4. The eMMC socket has been removed.

Both GbE ports are Intel i211 compared to the Xtreme, which has a 1219LM controller for one of the ports. There is no longer mention of PXE, WoL, or Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support.

The HDMI port has been downgraded to 1.4, and there is no mention of 4K support for any of the display ports including the DP 1.2 and eDP connections. Finally, the power input range has narrowed to 12-24V from the original 12-60V.







Otherwise, the Lite appears to be much the same, with an identical 122 x 120mmfootprint and similar layout. The board supplies an M.2 B-key instead of the earlier mini-PCIe slot. However, mini-PCIe with mSATA appears to be an optional alternative to the M.2 B+M-key with SATA support. As before, you also get an M.2 E-key for wireless. A SIM card slot is onboard, and the Lite is said to support both 4G and 5G modules. Several Aaeon M.2 cards with AI-enabled Intel Myriad X VPUs are optional.

One possible improvement is the upgrade from 4x USB 3.0 to 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. Yet some of the citations list them as Gen1 ports, which would essentially be the same as USB 3.0. We hope to clear this up soon.

Specifications listed for the UP Xtreme Lite include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” U-series — 2x or 4x Whiskey Lake @ 1.8GHz (up to 3.9GHz or 4.6GHz Turbo) with Intel Gen9 UHD Graphics

Memory — Up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 via a single socket

Storage: SATA III with SATA power SATA available via M.2 Key B/M 2242/2280 or optional mini-PCIe/mSATA (see expansion)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i211); wireless available via M.2

Media I/O: DisplayPort 1.2 HDMI 1.4 port eDP with backlight header Audio out/mic jack from ALC892 codec

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 host ports USB 2.0 header 2x RS232/422/485 connectors UART and fan headers

Expansion: 40-pin “HAT” header M.2 B/M-key (2280) with 2x PCIe/2x SATA; optional AI Core XM 2280 with 2x Myriad X, heatsink, fan M.2 E-key (2230) with PCIe/USB 2.0; optional 802.11ac/BT 4.2 kit with 2x cables and ant. M.2 B-key (3042/3052) with PCIe Possible mini-PCIe based mSATA optional swapout for M.2 B/M-key with optional 802.11n/BT 4.0 kit with cable and ant. SIM card slot

Other features — RTC with battery; heatsink/cooler; optional Vision Plus X with 3x Myriad X

Power — Lockable 12-24V DC input; power button; power and reset headers; optional 65W adapter

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C; 0-90% non-condensing relative humidity resistance

Dimensions — 122 x 120mm

Operating system — Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux 5.0; Yocto 2.7 with Linux 4.19; Windows 10



