Up to 4.3GHz, hexa-core Coffee Lake-H on tap in new 3.5-inch SBC

Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-37M” SBC showcases Intel’s 8th Gen H-series CPUs with triple displays, 4x USB 3.1, 2x SATA III, 2x GbE, and mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion.
Commell has latched onto Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” product line and is holding on tight. Last August, Commell launched the LV-67X industrial Mini-ITX board and followed up with a 3.5-inch LS-37L SBC that similarly supports up to 65W TDP Coffee Lake S-series chips via a FCLGA1151 socket. The new LE-37M is a similar 3.5-inch Coffee Lake SBC, but with a few new features and an FCBGA1440 socket that supports Coffee Lake H-series with more embedded-friendly 45W TDPs.
LE-37M, front and back
(click images to enlarge)
Commell offers two choices: an LE-37M5 SKU with the quad-core, 8-thread Core i5-8400H clocked at 2.4GHz/4.2GHz and an LE-37M7 with the hexa-core, 12-thread Core i7-8850H clocked at 2.6GHz/4.3GHz. A QM370 chipset is onboard instead of the newer Q370 found on the S-series boards.
Intel Coffee Lake M-series and H-series processors
(click image to enlarge)
Like the earlier Commell SBCs, the LE-37M is accompanied by Windows drivers, but Linux support is mentioned in the manual. The LE-37M is designed for imaging, machine vision, infotainment, medical, and gaming machine applications.
The LE-37M gives you twice the RAM as the LS-37L with up to 32GB of dual-channel, 2666MHz DDR4. As before, you get 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 ports, as well as 2x SATA III ports and a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA and PCIe support. The SIM slot has been removed, but you get an M.2 E-key slot for general-purpose expansion.
LE-37M detail views
(click images to enlarge)
Like the LS-37L, the LE-37M provides triple display support, but with a slightly different mix of features. There’s a new coastline VGA port (instead of a header) in addition to the HDMI port and headers for DVI, LVDS, and an LCD inverter. It also similarly offers a choice of DisplayPort or a second VGA or LVDS header (LS-37MT5 or LS-37MT7 SKUs).
The VGA port replaces the LS-37L’s DB9 COM port, and instead of 4x RS232 headers you now get two. As before, there are headers for 2x RS232/422/485, 4x USB 2.0, and HD audio, GPIO, PS/2, and SMBus. The system provides a 0 to 60°C range and has an even wider 9-35V power input.
Specifications listed for the LE-37M include:
- Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” H-series with FCBGA1440 socket, QM370 chipset, Intel UHD Graphics, 45W TDP:
- Core i5-8400H (4x core, 8x thread @ 2.4GHz/4.2GHz)
- Core i5-8400H (6x core, 12x thread @ 2.6GHz/4.3GHz)
- Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 (2666MHz) via 2x SODIMMs
- Storage — 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0, 1 and Intel Rapid Storage Technology.; mSATA via mini-PCIe
- Display/media:
- HDMI port
- VGA port
- DisplayPort or on LS-37MT5 or LS-37MT7 SKUs, a second VGA or LVDS header
- LVDS, DVI headers
- LCD inverter
- Triple display and 4K support
- Audio mic-in/line-in and line-out header (Realtek ALC262)
- Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I211AT and 1219LM); LM port supports iAMT 12.0
- Other I/O:
- 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports
- 4x USB 2.0
- 2x RS-232
- 2x RS232/422/485
- 8-bit GPIO
- SMBus, PS/2
- Expansion — Mini-PCIe slot (mSATA/PCIe); M.2 E-key
- Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery
- Power — 9-35V DC input
- Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C
- Dimensions — 146 x 101mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)
- Operating system — Windows 10 drivers; supports Linux
Further information
No pricing or availability information was provided for the LE-37M. More information may be found in Commell’s LE-37M announcement and product page.
