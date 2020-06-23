Up to 21.5-inch touch panels power up with Whiskey Lake

Vecow’s rugged, 10.1- to 21.5-inch “MTC-7000 Series” touch-panel systems run Linux or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU and offer 16:9 ratios, up to 32GB RAM, SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, DVI-D and DP, and 2x mini-PCIe.



Vecow has announced a line of rugged, all-in-one touch-panel computers with 10.1-, 15-, 15.6-, and 21.5-inch 10-point capacitive multi-touch screens. The MTC-7000 Series runs Linux or Windows 10 on quad-core Core processors from Intel’s 8th Gen, 15W TDP Whiskey Lake-U family. Vecow has previously used Whiskey Lake on its 3.5-inch EMBC-3000, which appears to be used as the mainboard for the systems.







MTC-7000 Series

The MTC-7000 Series is touted for its IP65 front-panel protection, 7H hardness anti-scratch touch surfaces, and wide 16:9 aspect ratios. Applications include machine vision, telemedicine, factory automation, smart retail, intelligent transportation, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.



EMBC-3000

with SUMIT stacks

Aside from the screen details covered here, the systems appear to be identical. The four models include:

MTC-7010W

— 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800, 262k colors, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 170/170 view angles, 1300:1 contrast

MTC-7015

— 15-inch, 1024 x 768, 16.7M colors, 250 cd/m2, 160/140, 700:1

MTC-7015W

— 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768, 16.7M colors, 400 cd/m2, 160/160, 500:1

MTC-7021W — 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080, 16.7M colors, 250 cd/m2, 1678/178, 3000:1

The MTC-7000 Series supports up to 32GB DDR4 and offers 2x GbE with WoL and PXE, 2x isolated RS-232/422/482, and 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports at up to 10Gbps. There is also a 4K-ready DisplayPort and an HD-ready DVI-D port.







10.1-inch MTC-7010W (left) and detail view of 21.5-inch MTC-7021W

A 2.5-inch SATA III bay is available along with a full-sized mini-PCIe slot that supports SATA II based mSATA as well as PCIe. The other full-size slot supports PCIe/USB and is accompanied by a SIM socket for up to an optional 4G LTE module with GPS and antenna. An optional WiFi/BT module and antenna kit is also available. Other features include TPM 2.0 and a watchdog timer.

The panel- and VESA-mountable system has a 9-48V DC input via a terminal block and provides 500V surge protection. The system supports -5 to 55°C temperatures with 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity and 95% @55°C relative humidity tolerance. Shock resistance is rated at IEC 60068-2-27, 20G, half-sine, 11ms.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MTC-7000 Series. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

