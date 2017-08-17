Under $15 open spec SBC offers Allwinner H5, GbE, and WiFi

The Orange Pi Zero Plus is a quad -A53 version of the Zero that advances to Gigabit Ethernet. You also get WiFi, USB host and OTG, and Linux/Android images.



Shenzhen Xunlong is clearly trying to mess with our minds. The 48 x 46mm Orange Pi Zero that arrived last November with a quad-core Cortex-A7 Allwinner H2 was followed by two similarly sized versions of the Orange Pi Zero Plus 2: a model called the Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 with a quad -A7, 4K-ready Allwinner H3 SoC, and an Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 H5 model with a 64-bit, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H5. So with two Plus 2’s where was the Orange Pi Zero Plus? Here it is at last, now with a 48 x 45mm footprint, a quad -A53 H5 SoC, and a $14.90 price instead of $18.90 and $19.90 for the earlier Plus 2 H3 and H5 models.







Orange Pi Zero Plus, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Orange Pi Zero Plus front detail view

(click image to enlarge)







Orange Pi Zero Plus rear detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Compared to the Plus 2 models, the Plus has lost its 8GB of eMMC, HDMI port, and MIPI-CSI camera port. It has also shed its Bluetooth radio, as the Ampak WiFi/BT module was replaced with a WiFi-only Realtek RTL8189FTV. There are, however, two major additions: a GbE port and a USB 2.0 host port.What you end up with is basically a 64-bit Cortex-A53 version of the Orange Pi Zero. The major differences include the upgrading of the Ethernet port to 10/100/1000Mbps (although you lose the PoE capability), and the addition of a smidgen of SPI flash for microSD boot. It also has a set price with 512MB RAM instead of the Zero’s 256MB ($7) and 512MB ($12.30) options. The two boards have the same 26-gram weight compared to 20 grams for the Plus 2 models.As with all these Orange Pi Zero predecessors, the Plus provides a microSD slot, although it’s limited to 32GB instead of 64GB. It also similarly supplies GPIO, serial debug, and a 13-pin interface that provides TV out among other functions. As before, there’s an old-time Raspberry Pi-like 26-pin connector.

Like the other models, the Orange Pi Zero Plus provides images for Android 5.1, Lubuntu, Debian, and either Armbian or Raspbian, depending on the citation on the product page vs. the Alibaba shopping page. Like all other Orange Pi models, many of which are listed in our 2017 hacker board survey, this is an open-spec board with community support.







Orange Pi Zero Plus angle views

(click images to enlarge)



Processor — Allwinner H5 (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.2GHz); ARM Mali-450 MP2 GPU

Memory — 512MB DDR3 SDRAM

Storage — MicroSD slot up to 32GB; 2MB SPI flash

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n (Realtek RTL8189FTV); antenna

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port (with power input) GPIO (1×3) pin Serial debug interface 13-pin function interface (TV out, mic, earphone, mic, 2x USB 2.0, IR) 26-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi B+

Other features — power & status LEDs

Power — 5V to 5.5V via micro-USB OTG

Dimensions — 48 x 46mm

Weight — 26 g

Operating systems – Android 5.1, Ubuntu, Debian, Raspbian

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero Plus include:



Further information

The Orange Pi Zero Plus is available for $14.90 plus about $3.30 in shipping to the U.S. More information may be found on the Alibaba Orange Pi Zero Plus shopping page and Shenzhen Xunlong’s Orange Pi Zero Plus product page.

