Ultra-compact Apollo Lake net appliance has mini-PCIe and M.2 too

Axiomtek’s “NA347” network appliance runs Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core Celeron N3350 with up to 8GB RAM, 3x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, M.2 for SATA, and mini-PCIe and nano-SIM for wireless.



Axiomtek has released an even smaller, 146 x 118.2 x 26mm variation on its quad-port, 146 x 118.2 x 33.5mm NA346 network appliance. The NA347 similarly runs Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake SoC with a a 6W TDP. The 3-port system is designed as an entry-level SD-WAN, VPN, and security gateway for small and home offices and other IIoT security applications

Like the NA346, the NA347 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866. The appliance offers 3x Intel I211 based GbE ports with optional LAN bypass. There is also an RJ45 console port.







NA347 and detail views

Unlike the previous model, the system adds an M.2 B-key 2242 slot for SATA storage. The NA346 once again provides a full-size mini-PCIe slot (PCIe/USB) for WiFi or cellular modules, accompanied by a nano-SIM slot and 4x antenna mounts.

The NA347 provides 2x USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a watchdog. The system lacks the earlier model’s GPIO and optional TPM 2.0 and is limited to a single LED for power.

The 0.28 kg system supplies a screw-type 12V/3A DC jack and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 10%-90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. Options include rack- and wall-mount kits, cables, and M.2 SSD and mini-PCIe wireless modules.



Further information

The NA347 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.