Udoo Bolt Gear mini-PC launches with Ryzen V1000 Udoo Bolt SBC

Seco has launched a $399 “Udoo Bolt Gear” mini-PC kit built around its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based Udoo Bolt SBC. The $399 kit includes a metal case, 65W adapter, and a WiFi/BT M.2 card.



A growing number of open-spec, community-backed SBCs ship with optional. and in some cases, standard enclosures, but most of these are simple plastic cases. Seco’s new Udoo Bolt Gear mini-PC, which is based on its Udoo Bolt SBC, provides a metal case, a power adapter, US and EU cables, a VESA mount, and a WiFi/BT kit. There are also plenty of vents to help the SBC’s standard fan cool AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC.







Udoo Bolt Gear assembled (left) and in kit form

(click images to enlarge)





Udoo Bolt

The Udoo Bolt Gear, which was teased a few months back prior to Embedded World, is now on sale for $399 for the first 1,000 units, after which it will jump up to $449. The computer comes in kit form “so you can build your own customizable solution,” says Seco. The Bolt Gear looks similar to the design of an optional case package available in the Udoo Bolt KS campaign.

The open-spec, Kickstarter-backed Udoo Bolt SBC never made it to our Linux hacker board catalog of community-backed SBCs due to its over $200 price. It is still the only open source board we know of to use AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 system-on-chips, although there are several commercial models including Axiomtek’s CAPA13R and Seco’s own SBC-C90.

Tapping into the Ryzen V1000’s powerful Radeon Vega 8 graphics, yhe Udoo Bolt is also the only board in our catalog to support quadruple simultaneous 4K displays. That benefit extends to the Udoo Bolt Gear, making it a good choice as a compact signage computer.

Whereas the Udoo Bolt SBC gives you a choice of the dual-core, 4-thread V1202B in a $340 configuration and the quad-core, 8-thread V1605B, the Udoo Bolt Gear supplies only the V1605B SoC, the lowest-end model of AMD’s three quad-core V1000 parts. Clocked at 2.0GHz/3.6GHz, the V1605B has a 12-25W TDP. The system supports Windows 7, 8.1, or 10, as well as any Linux distro with 64-bit x86 support.







Udoo Bolt Gear detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Considering that the V1605B version of the Bolt sells at Mouser for $428.75, the Bolt Gear would appear to be a bit of a bargain even at $449. The Mouser price appears to include 32GB eMMC, however, while the Bolt Gear appears to ship with an empty eMMC socket. In both cases, it is up to the user to buy load the up to 32GB 2400Mt/s RAM via dual sockets.

The Bolt and the Bolt Gear are further equipped with an Arduino Leonardo compatible Microchip Atmega32U4 MCU. The MCU can be used for robotics and other real-time applications. It can also be configured to run while the system is turned off and then turn on the computer based on trigger input.







Udoo Bolt Gear recessed I/O area (left) and VESA mounted on a monitor

(click images to enlarge)



The Bolt Gear exposes the SBC’s Arduino shield interface and 3x Grove connectors in a recessed area that adds another 10mm to one dimension. The mini-PC houses the 120 x 120mm SBC in a 130 x 130 x 70mm box. The recessed area also houses a SATA 3.0 interface with a SATA power connector.

Like the Udoo Bolt, the Udoo Bolt Gear supplies an M.2 B-key slot that supports SSDs and an M-key slot that supports NVMe storage. Both M.2 slots support other PCIe Gen2 and PCIe Gen3 add-ons, respectively. The E-key slot is preconfigured with a typically optional, $16.90 wireless kit with 802.11ac and Blluetooth 4.2 with adhesive antennas.







Udoo Bolt detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Other exposed ports include a GbE port, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 2x USB 3.0 Type-C ports, which can double as DisplayPorts. You also get 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, dual audio jacks, and stereo speaker connectors.

The 19V DC input is supported with a 65W adapter with a choice of cables. Other features are detailed in our original Udoo Bolt report.



Further information

The Udoo Bolt Gear is available without RAM, eMMC, or OS, but with free WiFi/BT and other extras for a discounted $399 price for the first 1K units followed by a $449 price. More information may be found on Seco’s product page and shopping page.