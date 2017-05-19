All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Ubuntu-ready SMB net appliance has dual mini-PCIe slots

May 19, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 271 views
Aaeon’s “FWS-2271” network appliance offers Intel Apollo Lake SoCs, up to 16GB RAM, 4x to 6x GbE ports, 2x mini-PCIe slots, and shock/vibration resistance.

The FWS-2271 network appliance for SOHO and SMB customers has updated Aaeon’s earlier Intel Braswell-based FWS-2260. Instead of Braswell, you get a choice of Intel Apollo Lake generation dual-core Celeron N3350 or quad-core Pentium N4200, both with 6W TDP. The Ubuntu-friendly device supports features including firewall, VPN, load balancing, software defined WAN (SD-WAN), Unified Threat Management (UTM), wireless Network Access Controller (NAC) and Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (vCPE).



FWS-2271, front and back
(click images to enlarge)

The 200 x 105 x 44mm FWS-2271 is much smaller than the FWS-2260, and supports twice the DDR3L RAM at up to 16GB. While the FWS-2260 ships standard with 6x GbE ports, the standard FWS-2271 configuration is 4x ports, with 2x more ports “BOM optional.” The HDMI port is now standard instead of optional, and Aaeon has added 8-bit GPIO, but there’s no longer an mSATA option.

Otherwise, the system is almost identical. You get a 2.5-inch SATA III bay, as well as CFast, or optionally CompactFlash. The FWS-2271 integrates a pair of USB 3.0 ports, as well as a serial console port, 2x mini-PCIe slots, an accessible SIM slot, and antenna mounts.



FWS-2271 detail views
(click images to enlarge)

The FWS-2271 is equipped with optional TPM, as well as a KB/mouse interface, a variety of LEDs, and a user-programmable button. Like the FWS-2250, there’s an odd combination of extended shock and vibration resistance and a limited 0 to 40°C temperature range.

Specifications listed for the FWS-2271 include:

  • Processor — Intel Apollo Lake with Intel HD Graphics 505:
    • Pentium N4200 — 4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
    • Celeron N3350 — 2x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, 1MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
  • RAM — up to 16GB DDR3L-1867 via 2x SODIMMs
  • Storage — 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD slot; CFast socket (or BOM option CompactFlash)
  • Networking – 4x or BOM optional 6x Gigabit Ethernet ports (optional up to 2-pair bypass)
  • Other I/O:
    • 2x USB 3.0 ports
    • HDMI port
    • RJ-45 console port
    • 8-bit GPIO
    • KB/mouse and fan headers
  • Expansion — 2x full-size mini-PCI slots with PCIe/USB and USB signals; SIM socket with accessible cover; 4x antenna holes
  • Other features — RTC; watchdog; 15x LEDs; power, reset, and software programmable buttons; optional TPM 1.2
  • Power — 12V DC power-in connector; optional power adapter and cables
  • Operating temperature — 0 to 40°C
  • Vibration — 0.5 grms/5~500Hz with 2.5-inch HDD (operating); 1.5 grms/5~500Hz (non-operating)
  • Shock — 10G peak accel., 11m sec. duration (operating); 20G peak accel., 11m sec. duration (non-operating)
  • Dimensions — 200 x 105 x 44mm
  • Operating system — Ubuntu and other Linux; Windows

 
Further information

The FWS-2271 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aaeon’s FWS-2271 product page.
 

