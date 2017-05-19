Ubuntu-ready SMB net appliance has dual mini-PCIe slots

Aaeon’s “FWS-2271” network appliance offers Intel Apollo Lake SoCs, up to 16GB RAM, 4x to 6x GbE ports, 2x mini-PCIe slots, and shock/vibration resistance.



The FWS-2271 network appliance for SOHO and SMB customers has updated Aaeon’s earlier Intel Braswell-based FWS-2260. Instead of Braswell, you get a choice of Intel Apollo Lake generation dual-core Celeron N3350 or quad-core Pentium N4200, both with 6W TDP. The Ubuntu-friendly device supports features including firewall, VPN, load balancing, software defined WAN (SD-WAN), Unified Threat Management (UTM), wireless Network Access Controller (NAC) and Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (vCPE).







FWS-2271, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 200 x 105 x 44mm FWS-2271 is much smaller than the FWS-2260, and supports twice the DDR3L RAM at up to 16GB. While the FWS-2260 ships standard with 6x GbE ports, the standard FWS-2271 configuration is 4x ports, with 2x more ports “BOM optional.” The HDMI port is now standard instead of optional, and Aaeon has added 8-bit GPIO, but there’s no longer an mSATA option.

Otherwise, the system is almost identical. You get a 2.5-inch SATA III bay, as well as CFast, or optionally CompactFlash. The FWS-2271 integrates a pair of USB 3.0 ports, as well as a serial console port, 2x mini-PCIe slots, an accessible SIM slot, and antenna mounts.







FWS-2271 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The FWS-2271 is equipped with optional TPM, as well as a KB/mouse interface, a variety of LEDs, and a user-programmable button. Like the FWS-2250, there’s an odd combination of extended shock and vibration resistance and a limited 0 to 40°C temperature range.

Specifications listed for the FWS-2271 include:

Processor — Intel Apollo Lake with Intel HD Graphics 505: Pentium N4200 — 4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP Celeron N3350 — 2x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, 1MB L2 cache, 6W TDP

RAM — up to 16GB DDR3L-1867 via 2x SODIMMs

Storage — 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD slot; CFast socket (or BOM option CompactFlash)

Networking – 4x or BOM optional 6x Gigabit Ethernet ports (optional up to 2-pair bypass)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports HDMI port RJ-45 console port 8-bit GPIO KB/mouse and fan headers

Expansion — 2x full-size mini-PCI slots with PCIe/USB and USB signals; SIM socket with accessible cover; 4x antenna holes

Other features — RTC; watchdog; 15x LEDs; power, reset, and software programmable buttons; optional TPM 1.2

Power — 12V DC power-in connector; optional power adapter and cables

Operating temperature — 0 to 40°C

Vibration — 0.5 grms/5~500Hz with 2.5-inch HDD (operating); 1.5 grms/5~500Hz (non-operating)

Shock — 10G peak accel., 11m sec. duration (operating); 20G peak accel., 11m sec. duration (non-operating)

Dimensions — 200 x 105 x 44mm

Operating system — Ubuntu and other Linux; Windows



Further information

The FWS-2271 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aaeon’s FWS-2271 product page.

