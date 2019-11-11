Ubuntu-ready Apollo Lake mini-PC features Myriad X AI accelerator

IEI’s rugged, “ITG-100AI” DIN-rail PC runs on an Apollo Lake SoC and a new “Mustang-MPCIE-MX2” mini-PCIe card with dual Myriad X VPUs. The system ships with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SATA SSD plus GbE, serial, USB, and M.2.



IEI has launched a compact, Intel Apollo Lake based “ITG-100AI” computer for industrial AI that showcases its Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 AI acceleration card. The fanless, 137 x 102.8 x 49.4mm ITG-100AI supports DIN-rail or desktop mounting and offers a 0 to 50°C range with airflow, as well as 5G shock resistance compliant with IEC68-2-27 and vibration resistance per MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1.







ITG-100AI in DIN-rail and desktop orientations (left) and Mustang-MPCIE-MX2

Announced in August, the Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 mini-PCIe card has dual Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs. This is the only mini-PCIe card we’ve seen with 2x Myriad X chips, although Aaeon’s AI Core X family of AI accelerator cards includes an M.2 form-factor AI Core XM 2280 card with dual Myriad X, and the original UP AI Core X mini-PCIe card has one Myriad X.

The Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 follows other Myriad X based Mustang IEI accelerators from IEI including the new M.2-based Mustang-M2BM-MX2, similarly with 2x VPUs, and two PCIe card solutions: the Mustang-V100-MX4 with 4x VPUs and the older, 8x VPU Mustang-V100-MX8. The latter has appeared as an option on IEI’s PPC-F-Q370 panel PC and KINO-DH310 Mini-ITX board and FLEX-BX200-Q370 box PC, all based on Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake.

The ITG-100AI combines its Mustang card with a much slower, dual-core Intel Atom x5-E3930, which clocks from 1.3GHz to 1.8GHz and has a 6.5W TDP. It’s possible the system is based on IEI’s Apollo Lake-based Hyper-AL Pico-ITX board. The ITG-100AI supports Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Windows 10.







ITG-100AI and detail views

The ITG-100AI is equipped with 8GB DDR3L RAM and an 128GB SATADOM SSD. There’s also a microSD slot and an eMMC socket for up to 32GB optional storage.

Other features include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and DB9-expressed RS-232/422/485 ports. You also get an up to 1920 x 1080 VGA port, optional 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi with Bluetooth, and an M.2 A-key 2230 expansion slot with PCIe and USB 2.0 support.

The system provides a 9-36V DC terminal block input with an AT/ATX switch and power and reset buttons. Other features include a watchdog and 2x LEDs. An external antenna is optional.



