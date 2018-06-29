Ubuntu-friendly signage system supports Intel’s OPS spec

Ibase has launched an Ubuntu-ready “IOPS-602” digital signage player with a 7th Gen U-series CPU, up to 32GB RAM, M.2 storage and wireless options, and support for Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification.



Ibase unveiled an IOPS-602 signage player that runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux on Intel’s 6th or 7th Gen. Core QC/DC processors, with a default to dual-core, 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” U-series processors with 15W TDPs. The standard SKU is a Core i7-7600U (2.8GHz/3.9GHz) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of M.2 storage.







IOPS-602, front and back

The 200 x 119 x 30mm IOPS-602 uses an OPS standard 12-19V DC input and OPS mounting bracket. The JAE connector is mounted on the back of the system. An optional expansion dock with 150W adapter is available for using the systems with non-OPS displays.

You can load up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 via dual slots, and there’s an M.2 M-Key slot for 2280 SSD cards. An M.2 E-Key slot is available for 2230-based WiFi/Bluetooth cards.







IOPS-602 angle view and detail view

The IOPS-602 is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4b, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as an RS232 serial connection provided via an RJ45 port. You also get dual audio jacks, LEDs, a watchdog, and iAMT compliance for remote management. The system supports 0 to 45°C temperatures, and resists vibrations to the tune of 5 grms, 5~500Hz random operation with an SSD.

Ibase’s previous Intel-based OPS signage player was a Windows-only IOPS-76 model with a 2nd or 3rd gen Core processor. There are also two Linux- and Windows ready AMD based models, including an IOPS-302 with 3rd Gen AMD R-Series or G-Series APUs and an IOPS-18 system with a G-Series APU.

In other Ibase news, earlier this month, Ibase and fellow Taiwanese embedded vendor Aaeon announced a stock exchange agreement. The companies, which had been considering a merger, instead decided to stay independent. However, Aaeon now holds a 30 percent interest in Ibase, and Ibase owns 28 percent of Aaeon.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IOPS-602. More information may be found on Ibase’s IOPS-602 product page.

