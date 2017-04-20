Ubuntu-friendly Qseven COM runs on Apollo Lake

Arbor’s Ubuntu-ready “EmQ-i2401” Qseven 2.0 COM features an Apollo Lake SoC, extended temp support, and an optional EPIC carrier board.



Arbor’s EmQ-i2401, which runs Ubuntu or Windows 10 on Intel’s latest “Apollo Lake” SoCs, follows its Intel “Bay Trail” based EmQ-i2301 Qseven module. It competes with other Qseven 2.x compliant Apollo Lake modules such as the Portwell PQ7-M108 , Advantech SOM-3569, Congatec Conga-QA5, and Seco Q7-B03.







EmQ-i2401 (left) and block diagram

Unlike these competitors, Arbor’s 70 x 70mm Qseven entry does not support the three Apollo Lake Atom models, but only the quad-core, 1.1GHz/2.5GHz Pentium N4200 and the dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350. Both models have low 6W TDPs, or 4W based on Intel’s SDP calculation. Power consumption on the Pentium model typically runs at [email protected] , says Arbor.

Like the Seco model, the EmQ-i2401 lacks DDR4 support. Both the CPU and the 4GB to 8GB of DDR3L RAM is soldered for greater reliability. The Pentium model ships standard with 32GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, although either model supports up to 32GB or 64GB eMMC via OEM request, depending on whether you believe the spec sheet or press release.

The EmQ-i2401 is equipped with an Intel i210 GbE controller, and provides 2x 6Gbps SATA, 4x PCIe x1, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x USB 2.0 interfaces. A DDI port supports HDMI or DisplayPorts at up to 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels). A dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS interface supports up to 1920 x 1200, and can be reconfigured as dual eDP channels.

Additional I/O includes UART, I2C, LPC, SDIO, and HD audio. Intel AES-NI encryption support is also available. The temperature range is -20 to 85°C for the Celeron and -20 to 70°C for the Pentium. A heat spreader is optional, along with a cable kit.



PBQ-900L carrier board

The EmQ-i2401 module is available with a new PBQ-900L carrier board that appears to support all six of Arbor’s Qseven modules. The 165 x 115mm, EPIC form factor board supports -40 to 85ºC temperatures and has a wide-range 19-30V DC input.







PBQ-900L carrier (left) and block diagram

PBQ-900L coastline ports

The Qseven 2.0 compliant PBQ-900 carrier provides dual GbE ports, an SD slot, a SATA connector, and an “NGFF (M.2) socket for Skt1-M to support SATA depending on SSD module,” says Arbor. The board is further equipped with a DVI port and LVDS connector, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 2.0 port.There are 4x COM ports, one of which supports RS-232/422/485 signals, as well as a UART interface. Other interfaces include SMBus, I2C, 8-bit DIO, audio mic/line out, and Super I/O.



The EmQ-i2401 Qseven module will be available in May. More information may be found on Arbor’s EmQ-i2401 and PBQ-900L carrier product pages.

