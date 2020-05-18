Ubuntu-friendly POS system has up to two 15.6-inch screens

Avalue’s Ubuntu-ready, IP65-protected “RiVar-1501” is a 15.6-inch, HD all-in-one POS terminal with an Apollo Lake processor, GbE, 6x USB 3.0, 2x COM, and support for a second touchscreen.



Avalue announced a point-of-sale (POS) capacitive touchscreen terminal called the RiVar-1501 that runs on a quad-core Celeron J3455 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The 15.1-inch, HD capacitive touch system supports HMI and POS applications including self-service ordering systems, ticket machines, kiosks, digital displays, cash registers, and kitchen display system (KDS).







RiVar-1501 in white and black

Unlike Avalue’s earlier, iF Design award winning RiPac-10P1 POS terminal, which has a an old-school Atom Z3735F, the RiVar-1501 supports Ubuntu Linux in addition to Android (8.x) and Windows 10. The RiPac-10P1 was claimed to be the industry’s first dual display POS, combining a 5-inch customer touchscreen on one side and a 10.1-inch retailer display on the other.

The RiVar-1501 similarly offers a second retailer touchscreen as an option. The two 15.6-inch HD touchscreens are mounted on a taller desktop stand. By comparison, the RiPac-10P1 has a low-profile triangular stand similar to the one used by the Android-based, 4.3-inch Poynt Smart Terminal.

The 15.6-inch display(s) offer 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution with 300cd/m2 luminance, a 700:1 contrast ratio, and 89-degree viewing angles. The projective capacitive touchscreen and 14mm thick front panel is protected against water and dust per IP65, and the rear of the unit offers IP41 protection. This enables cleaning of the entire terminal with clean cloth doused with 70 percent alcohol to keep the viruses away.

The plastic desk stand has room to stow away excess cabling and a compartment for an optional Seiko CAPD347D-E thermal printer, which accepts 58/80mm paper rolls. The customer touchscreen offers left-right rotation and up-down tilt, and the optional retailer screen has up-down tilt. Either screen can be positioned in portrait or landscape mode.







RiVar-1501 in portrait mode (left) and with thermal printer

The RiVar-1501 supports up to 8GB DDR3L 1600MTs via a single socket and provides an SD slot and a 32GB mSATA module that uses an M.2 B-key 2242 slot. There is also an M.2 E-key slot that supports dual-band WiFi.

The terminal is equipped with a GbE port and 6x USB 3.0 ports: 2x on the underside of the touchscreen and 4x on the desktop stand. You also get 2x COM ports with 5V/12V 1A max output, dual 2W speakers driven by a Realtek ALC892 audio codec, and a 24V RJ-11 port for an optional cash drawer.

Other options include a camera, NFC/RFID, a Magnetic Stripe Reader (MSR), and a micro-USB power input port. The announcement also mentions an optional fingerprint reader.

The RiVar-1501 has an AT/ATX power supply with a lockable DC jack and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures. Wall mounting is also available. The entire system including stand measures 431 x 390 x 253mm and with the second display it weighs 10 kg.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” RiVar-1501. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.