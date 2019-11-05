Type 7 module runs Linux 4.9 on Xeon-D

Acrosser’s “ACM-XD15MT” COM Express Basic Type 7 module runs Linux 4.9 on an octa-core, 2.6GHz Xeon D-1548 and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 32x PCIe lanes, dual SATA III interfaces, and support for GbE and dual 10GbE ports.



Acrosser announced its first COM Express Type 7 module. The 125 x 95mm Basic Type 7 form-factor ACM-XD15MT runs Linux Kernel 4.9 and above on an octa-core Xeon D-1548 from Intel’s 5th Gen, 14nm Broadwell generation.

Intel’s 8-core, 2.0GHz/2.6GHz Xeon D-1548 has a 12MB cache and a 45W TDP. The ACM-XD15MT module is aimed at “space-constrained systems requiring increased density and reduced power consumption such as virtualization, edge computing or other industrial applications,” says Acrosser.







ACM-XD15MT

Other Xeon-D based Type 7 modules include Adlink’s Express-BD7 , among others. Most vendors have moved to the Atom C3000 family for their edge server-class Type 7 modules, such as Kontron’s new COMe-cDV7 , the first Compact (95 x 95mm) Type 7 module. Other Acrosser COM Express modules include its third-gen Intel Core HM76B1 Basic Type 6 entry.

The ACM-XD15MT supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 via dual channels, including ECC RAM. The module has a watchdog timer, an Intel I219AT GbE controller with PXE boot, and support for dual 10GbE ports with a KR interface and NC-SI support. There are 24x PCIe 3.0 lanes and an additional allotment of PCIe 2.0 lanes for up to 32 lanes total.

I/O support includes 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, 2x COM, 8-bit DIO, and an audio codec. There’s also support for dual SATA III ports. Acrosser supplies 24- and 8-pin ATX connectors, with the latter described as 12V. The module supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with 0 to 90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ACM-XD15MT. More information may be found in Acrosser’s announcement and product page.

