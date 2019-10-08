Type 6 module features Ryzen Embedded V1000

Portwell’s “MEDM-B603” is a COM Express BasicType 6 module with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 with up to 16GB DDR4 and I/O including GbE, SATA, PCIe, DDI, and USB 3.0.



American Portwell Technology announced a “coming soon” Basic Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC aimed at graphics-intensive duties such as medical imaging or multimedia imaging processing and control. No OS support is listed, but Linux should work.







MEDM-B603

Other 125 x 95mm Basic Type 6 modules with the V1000 include Ibase’s ET976 , Advantech’s Basic SOM-5871 , and MEN Micro’s Basic CB71C . V1000-based modules that use the smaller, 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact form factor include EmETXe-a10M0 , Seco’s COMe-B75-CT6 , and Kontron’s COMe-cVR6

The Ryzen Embedded V1000 competes with Intel’s similarly 14nm-fabricated Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake Core processors. The dual- and quad-core lineup includes up to the top-of-the-line, quad-core, 8-thread V1807B with its Zen cores clocked to 3.35GHz/3.8GHz. This is the only model with the highest end version of the Vega GPU with 11 compute units.

The MEDM-B603 can load up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4, including ECC RAM, and provides a GbE controller for dual GbE ports. There are dual SATA III channels for storage.

According to the spec list, there are PCIe x8 and x4 expansion interfaces. The product page intro blurb says there’s a single PCIe x16 and 4x PCIe x1, and the announcement lists single PCIe x8, PCIe x2, and PCIe x1 Gen3 links. Perhaps all three scenarios are possible.

The announcement says the module supports up to four displays, and the product page intro says it supports four 4K displays. The spec list, however, mentions only dual displays enabled via 2x DDI connections with support for HDMI, eDP, VGA, and LVDS.

Additional I/O includes HD audio, 2x USB 2.0, and 4x USB 3.1. This appears to be the 5Gbps USB 3.1 Gen1 since the announcement refers to the ports as USB 3.0, which is the same thing. The module also provides an I2C-based watchdog timer, TPM 2.0 and 0 to 60°C support, and 5% ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity resistance.



Further information

No pricing was available for the “coming soon” MEDM-B603. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and product page, which Portwell will hopefully improve to answer the several discrepancies listed above.

